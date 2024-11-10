A woman detailed how she found a live dung beetle inside her box of ProNutro cereal

In a video shared to TikTok, she explained how she thought it was a brown lump first

South Africans who recently bought ProNutro are concerned they may find the same thing

A woman recently found a live dung beetle inside ProNutro cereal, and South Africans are scared it could be the next nightmare. Image: Oliver Helbig/ @thecurvybutterfly (TikTok)

Source: Getty Images

South Africans have just gotten over the worry of finding rat remains in their bread, but now there’s a new concern.

A woman recently took to social media to share her horrifying experience of finding a live dung beetle inside a box of cereal.

Sharing a video on TikTok, the woman who goes by the name The Curvy Butterfly detailed how she found the beetle inside a box of Bokomo Chocolate ProNutro.

Woman finds brown lump inside cereal

In the video, the woman stated how she found the ‘brown lump’ while making her son’s cereal. She explained that she poured the cereal into the bowl and spotted the lump before adding milk.

She left it on the spoon and didn’t find it when she returned, but upon seeing it in the cereal, she realised it was a beetle.

She then kept it in a zip-lock bag.

Son undergoes testing for E. coli

The woman added that she had to take her son to a paediatrician so that he could be tested for E. coli. He was also dewormed at a high dosage, as there were fears that the dung beetle had been living in the cereal for so long.

South Africans concerned about latest threat

Citizens who commented on the video expressed concern over the latest weird find.

Some were worried as they recently bought ProNutro, while others asked how the beetle survived so long.

@rachelw353 said:

“New fear unlocked, and I purchased ProNutro for the first time in years.”

@_katrynq_ added:

“I had a similar incident about three years ago with Weetbix. Never heard from them again. I gave up, and they never get back to you.”

@anything_and_everthing16 asked:

“But how did the beetle manage to survive in the bag that was sealed?”

@nadeemaisaacs1 stated:

“Sue them!!! What if it laid eggs?”

@thandels91 asked:

“How did it survive in there for so long? They need moisture to survive, which they'd ordinarily get from the manure they live in. But ProNutro is dehydrated and then put in sealed plastic bags.”

KZN woman finds rodent in bread

Briefly News also reported on Nombulelo Mkumla, who discovered a rat in her slices of bread on 31 August.

She noted in a Facebook post that she received communication from someone from SASKO on 7 September and was angered by the response she got from the company.

Source: Briefly News