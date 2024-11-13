A woman who attended a funeral in Limpopo was kicked out of the cemetery for not being compliant

The lady was supposed to adhere to the tradition and wear a doek, however, she had no way of knowing

A woman was not allowed at the cemetery because of doek. Images: @_sdvh

A woman took to her Twitter account and shared that she was chased out of the funeral because she was not compliant.

According to @_sdvh, she attended the funeral without knowing that she should have doek on. She was not the only one, others also didn't have doeks including some family members of the deceased and people who lived in the village.

Because she didn't have a doek on, she was not allowed to go to the cemetery where the body was laid to rest. She noted that there were women who were dressed inappropriately and were let in, including men who had no blazers and others who had no doeks.

"Got kicked out of a funeral, watched chickens cross a road and drove through the emptiest neighborhood i’ve ever seen this weekend."

Woman kicked out of Limpopo funeral

@Tycoon_T commented:

"Kicked out? not rocking a doek or any alternative?"

@lenyasalaafrica said:

"In the Limpopo rurals covering your head and the rest of the body is a requirement for entering the cemetery for women . For men you need a jacket and long trousers. Without those , you won’t enter."

@Mthobi_ shared:

"A colleague of mine was also kicked out in Limpopo this past weekend 😂 because she was wearing a revealing dress."

@JosiahThobejane felt sorry:

"Askies 🫂🫂."

@Her__Hotness couldn't believe:

"Waiiit what."

