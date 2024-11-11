South Africans are struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living continues to rise

Single parents have described how they have had to cut down on essentials to get by

Sebastien Alexanderson, head of National Debt Advisors, said how more people rely on credit

South Africans have shared how they are struggling to stay afloat as the cost of living cripples their wallets. Image: andresr/ Javier Ghersi

Source: Getty Images

The rising cost of living is hurting the pockets of many South Africans.

With the country’s economic growth described as sluggish and the rising food and fuel prices, many South Africans can no longer afford to lead the lifestyle they did before.

Briefly News looked at where ordinary South Africans felt the pinch, with the situation worsening before it gets better.

Single parents feel the strain

While South Africans from all walks of life struggle to keep afloat of rising costs, single parents are feeling it more.

Fathima Zubane, a mother of two, touched on how she prioritised her children’s education before anything else.

“I've always prioritized my kids' education and don't compromise when it comes to their school fees. To help cut costs, I pay the school during the first term, as their school offers a discount for payments made before March,” she said.

She added that she also budgeted for their monthly transportation and school lunches before focusing on anything else.

Zubane also spoke about cutting down some of her other expenses to make ends meet.

“As a mother of two, I'm literally living from hand to mouth. My income is insufficient, barely covering my necessities. I've had to make significant cuts, including luxuries like entertainment for my kids and myself.”

Shalini Jogi, a mother of one, also described how she had to cut down on policies and medical aid, describing the situation as rough.

She added that no matter what the situation was like, they never went to bed hungry.

It isn’t easier with two salaries

While single-salary households are struggling, the situation isn’t easier for households with two salaries.

Citizens who spoke to Briefly News detailed how they could not afford the same amount of groceries as a few years back.

They also complained about the rising fuel prices and how this was another strain on their finances.

More people depend on credit cards

With less money, South Africans have also become more dependent on credit.

Sebastien Alexanderson, head of National Debt Advisors, said that as the cost of living continued to rise, more households and individuals turned to credit cards to get by.

“The rise in credit card dependency is deeply concerning and mirrors the financial struggles that many South Africans are currently facing.

"It's crucial for individuals to recognise that there are steps they can take to regain control of their finances and break free from the cycle of debt,” Alexanderson said.

He added that people need to seek professional advice and explore options like debt counselling to free themselves from debt.

Source: Briefly News