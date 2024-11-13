Johannesburg's Lilian Ngoyi Street remains in a state of disrepair nearly 18 months after an underground blast destroyed it

Little progress has been made despite the municipality setting aside R200 million for repairs and appointing a contractor

Municipal media liaison officer Robin van der Byl told Briefly News there were new project timelines of August 2025 and 2026

DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku told Briefly News an oversight takes place on 13 November

Lilian Ngoyi Street in Johannesburg will no longer see completion in December 2024, as initially promised, following a devastating underground explosion on 19 July 2023. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Nearly 18 months after a devastating explosion rocked the city centre, tearing through long stretches of Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree) Street, the major Johannesburg road continues on a path of disrepair.

The blast on Wednesday, 19 July 2023, which an investigation later attributed to an underground leak — after authorities said seismic activity caused methane gas to travel along tunnels — caused extensive infrastructure damage.

Joburg street's disrepair nears 18 months

In its wake, one person was killed, several were injured, and five taxis overturned while trapping some motorists in their cars, shutting down several roads and causing widespread panic and service disruption.

On 11 January 2024, then-Johannesburg Executive Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda announced the commencement of the construction project to rehabilitate the street, having appointed a contractor.

Gwamanda, during a media briefing at the City of Johannesburg municipal offices in Braamfontein, said the planning and design stages were finalised on 20 November 2023 after three months.

The City set aside a budget of nearly R200 million for the mammoth reconstruction and rehabilitation project, encompassing road, stormwater, electrical, mechanical, structural and services infrastructure works.

Further, Gwamanda noted a 12-month construction period and said the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) would undertake stringent oversight to ensure timely completion.

But little progress has been made from 11 January to 15 December 2024.

Watch the SABC News video below.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said as much in an exclusive interview with Briefly News ahead of a planned oversight visit at the site on 13 November.

"The DA is concerned, especially given businesses in the Central Business District (CBD) are on edge," said Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

"Aside from businesses, commuters are affected, and crime, resulting from some streetlights not working, is rife. Although the City promised to deploy security, none were onsite during [our previous] oversight visits."

She said the municipality had not provided tangible answers to the lack of progress.

"The JRA and the municipality haven't given any concrete answers as to how the R200 million was spent without tangible work done. They've also not responded to questions about how the money will be recouped."

When Briefly News contacted Roads and Transport Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) Kenny Kunene's office for comment, municipal media liaison officer Robin van der Byl said he was awaiting information from the officials.

However, he confirmed that new timelines had been set for the project, which is divided into two parts: the first to start in August 2025 and the second a year later, in August 2026.

At the time of publishing this story, there was no substantial response for the reason for the delays.

"We informed Executive Mayor Dada Morero that the new timelines were unacceptable. This is now the second extension, and we have no faith that this road will get fixed," said Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

"We've seen more homeless moving in, and the likelihood of the CBD's economic recovery is [limited] without intervention."

Source: Briefly News