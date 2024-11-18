The City of uMhlathuze have completed and officially opened a R149 million road from Richards Bay to Alton

The 1.9km road will connect the industrial area to the city centre and will ease congestion in the area

Some residents of the area aren't sure about the road and have already made suggestions about what should be done

The City of uMhlathuze has officially opened a R149 Million road between Alton and Richards Bay, but residents are unsure about the project. Image: @ZANewsFlash/ @ZOPublications.

Source: Twitter

The City of uMhlathuze has big plans for the area.

The municipality, encompassing places such as Richards Bay, Empangeni, Port Durnford, Vulindlela, and Ngwelezane, aims to stimulate growth in and around the Umhlathuze area.

R149 million officially opened

As part of their bigger plan, the City of uMhlathuze have completed and officially opened a R149 million road.

The road was officially opened by Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa and City of uMhlathuze Mayor Xolani Ngwezi.

The road between Alton and the Richards Bay CBD was built to ease traffic congestion between the city centre and the Alton industrial area.

The road also provides a link to the taxi and bus ranks and the shopping centres and malls in the CBD.

Mayor confirms there is more to come

Speaking about the road, Mayor Ngwezi explained that this was just part of a bigger plan.

"Next to this road, a major new hospital is set to be built, thanks to a generous R100 million donation from South32 (formerly BHP Billiton).

"This hospital will do a lot to improve access and the quality of healthcare for many residents currently relying on clinics in Aquadene, Civic Centre, and Merensee,” Ngwezi said.

He added that it would also create hundreds of new jobs in the area.

Residents have their say

Social media users, while glad, also had concerns about the road.

@Eleernest said:

“They now need to build a dedicated railway for coal from Mamparalang to NRB. Get the coal off the N2 & NRB roads.”

Elva Martin added:

“I drove on it on Friday. Very nice for now and neat. The only problem is that it could become very congested at 4 pm, coming past Taxi City with taxis rushing out. Oh, and be warned, there are speed bumps as well.”

Azele du Toit said:

“Adjust the timing of the robot. Traffic from Taxi City and ZCBF are waiting more than five minutes for it to change. It’s an accident waiting to happen as nobody wants to sit the whole day at the robot.”

Moosa 'Millo' Xulu added:

“Many more access roads are needed for R Bay. I don’t know what the then-town planner had in mind, but such alternative routes are needed. Too many single routes and unnecessary congestion are caused as a result.”

Deon de Kok said:

“That road is not going to last long. You will see potholes one of these years. Look.”

Melucy Crush Engenankinga Ntrokza stated:

Speed humps are needed from the taxi rank.”

JD KaNdaba Shandu said:

“Thank you, hoping it won't need to be fixed in the next two years.”

Source: Briefly News