Five suspects arrested at Nelson Mandela's Houghton home appeared in court, and their case was postponed to 17 January

The South African Police Service reportedly found a hijacked Toyota Corolla in the yard on 8 January

Four out of the five suspects appeared in court, and South Africans suspected that the fifth was one of Nelson Mandela's grandchildren who allegedly did not appear

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Nelson Mandela's grandson was a no-go in court. Images: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images and Yellow Dog Productions

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Five suspects, including former president Nelson Mandela's grandson, were arrested for allegedly at Mandela's Houghton House for allegedly hijacking an Uber driver. Four suspects appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 10 January 2024, and their case was remanded. It's believed that the fifth suspect who did not appear was Mandela's kin.

What happened at Mandela's house?

According to SABC News, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) received information that a Toyota Corolla was hijacked on Wednesday, 8 January. The information led them to Mandela's house in Houghton, where five suspects, including one of his grandchildren, were arrested. They faced charges of possession of a hijacked motor vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm. The victim of the incident was unharmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mandela's house was abandoned

One of Mandela's grandchildren spoke to the media in 2023 and said he moved out of the house because of unpaid utility bills. The house was abandoned and looked like it was falling apart.

South Africans disappointed

Netizens commenting on Facebook slammed Mandela's grandchild.

Sipho Ndlovu said:

"He has brought shame to the Mandela family."

Bongani Mgubela said:

"Spoiled brat grandson who's going to tarnish his grandfather's name."

Maite Ruff Choshi said:

"Mandela's surname is now 50 cents. You need to work hard to have money."

Mandaka Mandala said:

"The way those kids destroyed that beautiful home says it all."

Ndaba Mandela blames family feud for brother's arrest

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Nelson Mandela's grandson, Ndaba Mandela, blamed family conflict for his brother's recent arrest. His brother is currently facing charges of possession of a hijacked vehicle and an unlicensed firearm.

Ndaba said his brother neglected the house, which was not rented out. He said his brother had a drug problem, and after the arrest, he kicked everyone who was in the house out. He said their aunt is trying to take the house away from the brothers.

Source: Briefly News