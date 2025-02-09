President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled plans to tackle the water crisis during his State of the Nation Address

The President has already set aside funds to deal to with the crisis and ensure everyone has access to water

A UNISA professor weighed in on the president's plans and the country's current water woes

President Cyril Ramaphosa prioritised the water crisis during his SONA speech, and a UNISA professor has weighed in on the president's plans. Rodger Bosch

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that his government has placed the water crisis at the top of its strategic priorities of his administration’s reform agenda.

Ramaphosa told parliament on Thursday that this was paramount to ensure a secure and reliable supply of water across the country, calling it an urgent priority. Ramaphosa first indicated that water would be given the same priority as the power outages during his party's January 8 statement last month.

“Many people in our cities, towns and villages are experiencing more and more frequent water shortages as a result of failing water infrastructure. It is impossible to live without water and it is impossible for the economy to grow without water,” he said on Thursday.

To curb the water crisis, Ramaphosa announced that his government will be taking decisive actions to resolve the matter so that government can deliver water, whether in townships or rural areas.

The president revealed that major investment in the expansion of water resources.

He revealed that the Infrastructure Fund has secured R23bn for seven large water infrastructure projects.

“We have ended delays in major water infrastructure projects like Phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project and the uMkhomazi Dam.

“Work is under way to prepare for construction of the Ntabelanga Dam on the Umzimvubu River to supply additional water for domestic use and for irrigation in the Eastern Cape.”

The president estimated his administration will have completed the establishment of the National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency to unlock much greater investment in water projects within the next year.

He told parliament that the water services amendment bill will enable government to introduce a licensing system for water service providers and remove licences where providers do not meet the standards for quality drinking water.

As part of the government of national unity’s grand plan to achieve higher levels of economic growth, Ramaphosa said his administration is undertaking massive investment in new infrastructure while upgrading and maintaining the infrastructure the country already has.

“We are developing innovative ways of funding infrastructure. We are engaging local and international financial institutions and investors to unlock R100bn in infrastructure financing. A project preparation bid window has been launched to fast track investment readiness.”

Prof Richard Meissner, D.Phil. International Politics, UNISA, weighed in on the issue.

"There is a culture of non-payment for water services, with many consumers illegally connected to the system. This strains municipalities to maintain and enhance infrastructure while meeting obligations to the water board. It’s promising that the President announced funding for municipal water utilities will be ring-fenced to support maintenance and infrastructure. This process is underway in Johannesburg following a requested revised business plan with a ring-fencing solutionThis decision signifies a significant shift towards ensuring the financial stability of the water boards and maintaining effective water service deliry.

The municipalities are as follows:

Matjhabeng Local Municipality: As of November 2024, the municipality owed the Vaal Central Water Board about R7.2 billion, up from R6.938 billion in June 2024.

Kopanong Local Municipality: Owing R768 million to the Vaal Central Water Board as of September 2024.

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality: Owing the Vaal Central Water Board R921 million as of September 2024.

Nala Local Municipality: Owing the Vaal Central Water Board R404 million as of September 2024.

Thabazimbi Local Municipality: Owing the Magalies Water Board R198 million as of June 2024.

We have challenges, but that doesn’t mean the government is not doing anything about them.

The president highlighted the urgent need to ensure a reliable supply of water across the country during his speech. What were your first thoughts when you heard the president prioritise the water crisis in the country? I wasn’t surprised at all. In the run-up to last year’s national elections, some political parties were already including it in their party manifestos, e.g., the EFF, DA, and the FF+. The municipal water situation was a visible issue in many arguments to garner votes. Even so, the Department of Water and Sanitation has been talking of the water crisis for some time. The President’s SONA emphasised large infrastructure projects, including harbour, roads, rail, and water projects, to revitalise the economy. This is not new, large water projects have the potential to stimulate the economy. Almost a century ago, for example, the government of the day built the Loskop Dam and Vaal Dam to, among other things, curb unemployment during the depression and to stimulate the economy.

Given past promises around water service delivery, how realistic is his plan, and what challenges could hinder implementation? Firstly, society, commentators, and political parties perceive SONA as a list of promises, which it isn’t. The purpose thereof is to communicate the key policy objectives and deliverables for the upcoming year. In the past, the President indicated that the DWS must established the National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency SOC Ltd. Last year, President Ramaphosa assent the act to Parliament and this year it will start with the establishment of the agency.

To tackle the water challenges, the government is investing heavily in expanding water resources, having secured R23 billion for seven large water infrastructure projects. This means that the government has the funds in hand. Organisations like the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), with the necessary financial expertise and the ability to contract the required technical expertise to implement the projects. This means that large water projects, like the Ntabelanga Dam on the uMzimvubu River, will be constructed.

At local government level, the President mentioned that there will be extensive consultation to develop an updated White Paper on Local Government. This initiative aims to outline a modern and fit-for-purpose local government system, addressing the challenges faced by municipalities in delivering essential services . The need for this updated White Paper arises from the recognition that many municipalities lack the technical skills and resources required to meet people's needs. This year, the process is likely to start with possible reforms of the Municipal Finance Management Act. This will take longer, since the policy process from white paper to assented act takes somewhat longer.

Should the focus be on poorer areas where people have never had running water before, or on the bigger cities that contribute to jobs and the economy? There is an urban bias in the water sector’s political landscape because that is where most of the population live, the financial resources are concentrated in urban areas, and by default the electorate that can give a political party the mandate to form a government during and after an election. From the research I’ve conducted in the past, people in urban areas have better access to water than those living in the peri-urban or rural areas. So, I think we must put more emphasis on the rural population, how they access water and their state of water security.

Could the government tackle both at one time? Yes, it could because the entire South African landmass is governed by the three spheres of government: national, provincial and municipal. In deep rural areas, people supply their own water resources without any assistance from government, so we must acknowledge that not in all areas it is possible for any sphere of government can deliver water. Farms and many rural villages supply their own water from groundwater sources. This is not to say that government reneges on its service delivery mandate because a private property owner and traditional leader are able to secure such water sources. It comes down to practicalities determined by the context in which a human population is situated.

How easy/ hard do you think it will be to fix the crisis and do you think there will be a major push to get more done before local government elections to score points? I don’t think that there is a country-wide water crisis. The President, other government officials, political parties, interest groups, the media, and citizens use the term “water crisis” to communicate it in various contexts. For the government, it is to indicate that they know about the situation and it is tackling it head-on. For interest groups and political parties it is to advance political arguments in debates and show that they can solve the problem. We are currently catching up after state capture. The Lesotho Highlands Water Project, for instance, has been delayed for as long as state capture happened – 9 years. Therefore, the government has been and is in the process to resolve matters and catching up, so to speak. In certain areas, like the five municipalities mentioned above, it is difficult. When I attended the Portfolio Committee meeting in November, the SALGA representative said that there are municipalities who can afford to pay the water boards, but they don’t. He continued to say that there are municipalities that wants to pay but cannot afford to do it because the rate payers’ base is either too small or too poor.

