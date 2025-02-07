The Best Morning team on Metro FM are bringing smiles to children's faces with their annual back-to-school campaigns

DJ Sabby, the host of the breakfast show, hinted at this being an annual occurrence as they have identified more school

The team aims to boost the morale of the school children they visit and this further makes their schooling lives easier

DJ Sabby has teamed up with Metro FM for their campaign aimed at children. Image: Oupa Bopape

It is back to school and radio presenter DJ Sabby is doing his bit for the community and schools at large.

DJ Sabby to bring smiles to children's faces

The Best Morning presenter at Metro FM, DJ Sabby, is giving back to the community and select schools. According to TshisaLIVE, they are looking to start an annual drive and they have mentioned the schools that they will be giving back to.

This week, the radio crew paid a visit to Bet Shalom Christian School in Polokwane. They previously visited Waterkloof Primary School located in Rustenburg, St. Dominic Priory School located in Gqeberha and another one in Johannesburg called Northcliff Primary School.

The team believes their presence gives kids a dose of happiness as they are already in a challenging environment. Sabby posted about the trip on his Instagram reels.

More exciting campaigns on the pipelines for Metro FM

DJ Sabby is also looking to make this initiative an annual thing as more exciting campaigns are in the pipeline.

“We started it last year and we seek to have it as our annual campaign as #BestMornings. We will be in Mpumalanga on 3 May,” he was quoted saying.

DJ Sabby and Metro FM will be making this initiative an annual thing. Image: Oupa Bopape

In addition to that, Sabby already has a lot of things in the pipeline for him as he continues to give back to the community. This includes a podcast and other exciting projects.

Makhadzi honoured by University of Venda for assisting students

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi made life easier for 20 university students when she offered to pay for their registration fees.

Her foundation pledged to donate 20 bursaries to empower disadvantaged students. Because of this, the University of Venda expressed gratitude for Makhadzi's generous contribution to helping their students by honouring her on social media.

