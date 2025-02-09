Reverend Kenneth Meshoe wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to account for the money stolen from his Phala Phala farm

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader added that Ramaphosa must come clean about the $4 million

Reverend Meshoe explained that they would bring up the matter constantly until Ramaphosa broke his silence

Kenneth Meshoe wants Cyril Ramaphosa to explain why $4 million was stolen from his farm. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Reverend Kenneth Meshoe still wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to explain why $4 million was in a couch at his Phala Phala game farm.

Speaking after the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 6 February, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader said that the president must be held accountable.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that it would not pursue charges against the president over the theft at his farm in 2020.

Rev Meshoe says the president must come clean

Addressing some of the things that interested him in the speech, the ACDP leader noted how the crowd erupted when Ramaphosa touched on corruption. The words Phala Phala echoed through the gallery when the president highlighted his plans to tackle corruption, something Meshoe was most happy with.

“For the president to be respected as a person who hates corruption and who fights corruption, he needs to come clean,” Rev Meshoe said.

He added that the ACDP wanted to know how four million in foreign currency ended up in his home. Rev Meshoe further stated that as long Ramaphosa hasn't said anything, the ADCP would raise the issue so that his conscious would remind him that he must come clean.

“We need answers so that corruption in this country can come to an end.”

Source: Briefly News