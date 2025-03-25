South Africa caught the world's attention for positive reasons over the weekend, with international publications highlighting the country's achievements

South Africa made headlines across the globe this weekend for all the right reasons, showcasing the nation's remarkable achievements in various fields. A video highlighting five positive global talking points about South Africa has been making rounds on social media, with citizens beaming with pride as international publications recognize the country's strengths beyond the usual narratives.

Mzansi earns global recognition

The UK's Express recently placed South Africa at the top of its global hospitality rankings. After evaluating 27 nations worldwide, a financial technology company's study determined that South Africans display the highest levels of warmth and hospitality. The evaluation measured traits related to friendliness and approachability, with Mzansi outshining all competitors.

The publication described locals as exceptionally hospitable, mentioning their open nature and readiness to connect with visitors. With rich cultural diversity reflected in multiple official languages and breathtaking natural landscapes, it's easy to understand why tourists find the Rainbow Nation so appealing.

Another respected UK publication devoted significant coverage to the country's wine industry, arguing that international consumers have been underestimating South African vintages. Their exploration noted how the unique growing conditions across wine regions rival those of famous European winemaking areas.

The feature highlighted exceptional products from the Stellenbosch region's robust red varieties to the sparkling offerings from Robertson and historic sweet wines from the Constantia Valley. The piece celebrates how South African vintages have transformed their global reputation from budget offerings to premium products deserving of worldwide acclaim.

Surfer magazine uncovered a fascinating South African history that even many locals might not know. In 1919, Heather Price became the first recorded stand-up surfer in the country when she borrowed a wooden Hawaiian-style surfboard from two U.S. Marines at Muizenberg. A local newspaper captured the pioneering moment, marking the start of South Africa’s now-thriving surf culture.

On the scientific front, South Africa played a key role in a groundbreaking quantum physics achievement. Stellenbosch University participated in the first-ever Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) satellite link between hemispheres, securely transmitting data 12,900km to China. Dr. Yaseera Ismail, who leads the South African team, emphasized the importance of international collaboration in advancing scientific innovation. This milestone subtly places South Africa on the map as a rising force in future technology development.

South Africa’s rich tourism appeal was also in the spotlight, thanks to Travel Noir, which featured Reality TV star Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac. She and her three daughters embarked on an unforgettable trip, experiencing everything from safaris to coastal adventures and even joining local musicians for jam sessions.

Their journey showcased the country’s vibrant blend of wildlife, culture, and scenic beauty, proving why SA remains a top destination for global travellers.

South Africans react with joy

@Sidonia Henry gushed:

"Thank you for this awesome article.🙏... So tired of South Africa reaching headlines for some black spots noticed on a large piece of white paper... You have highlighted the white paper... Thank you🙌👏🇿🇦."

@Carolyn Reid added:

"So true... Thank you for highlighting the special people, events and places that make our country so special. What about our two top athletes who broke world records this weekend as well!"

@Cynthia Zwick shared her pride:

"Lovely to read this article, makes me so proud to be a Capetonian."

@Liz Smith offered gratitude:

"Thanks so much. So much positive to focus on. God bless you."

@Terry-Lee Heuer appreciated the feel-good story:

"Awesome wow feel-good story and I've learnt a new word 'terroir' lol."

Other positive stories about South Africa

British travellers crowned Cape Town the ultimate Long-Haul City Break for 2025, beating global hotspots like Dubai and Los Angeles with its breathtaking scenery and exceptional food and wine scene.

Briefly News also reported on a UK tourist who playfully questioned why anyone would visit Cape Town before revealing its stunning beauty and exciting activities in a viral TikTok video.

also reported on a UK tourist who playfully questioned why anyone would visit Cape Town before revealing its stunning beauty and exciting activities in a viral TikTok video. South Africans were amazed to discover numerous top Cape Town attractions offering birthday freebies to celebrate special occasions.

