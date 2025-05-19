The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will host a victory march through Pretoria on Monday, 19 May 2025

The Red Berets are celebrating the scrapping of the Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase ahead of the new budget

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table a new budget on 21 May 2025, after two previous failed attempts

The EFF will host a victory march to celebrate its victory over VAT. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - As the Finance Minister prepares to table a third budget speech, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) plan to celebrate its victory over the second one.

The second speech, originally tabled on 12 March 2025, was set aside by the Western Cape High Court following an application brought by the EFF and the Democratic Alliance (EFF).

The two parties maintained that parliament’s adoption of the fiscal policy framework was unlawful, including the implementation of a 1% Value-Added Tax increase over two years.

EFF to host victory march in Pretoria

With the third budget speech set to be tabled by Enoch Godongwana on 21 May in Cape Town, the party plans to march in Cape Town to celebrate victory over the scrapping of the VAT increase.

The Red Berets were against the original 2% VAT hike that was proposed in the first budget speech that wasn’t delivered on 19 February, and then refused to vote in favour of the second proposed hike in the 12 March speech.

The EFF objected to the VAT increase from the beginning and are glad that it has now been scrapped. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

With the Finance Minister forced to find an alternative for the dreaded tax hike, the EFF will hold what it calls a VAT victory march in Pretoria on Monday, 19 May 2025. The march begins at the Union Buildings, then proceeds to the National Treasury. Streets that will be affected include Stanza Bopape, Madiba, Paul Kruger and Lilian Ngoyi.

The party stated that the march comes after the successful defeat of the VAT increase in Parliament and court. Speaking to the media, Julius Malema described it as a victory for the poor and working class.

What you need to know about the EFF’s views on the budget

Julius Malema said the government had collapsed after it failed to deliver a budget speech on 19 February.

The EFF and DA rejected the budget delivered by the Finance Minister on 12 March.

The Economic Freedom Fighters filed papers in the Western Cape High Court to challenge the legality of the budget.

The Institute of Race Relations stated that the EFF scored political points with the public over its handling of the budge.t

The EFF welcomed the court’s judgment to set aside the second budget speech.

Finance Minister to present new budget

Briefly News also reported that Godongwana was expected to present a new budget to the National Assembly on 21 May.

The Finance Minister isn’t expected to change much from previous versions, but has to find an alternative to the VAT increase.

Without VAT on the table, Godongwana will have to cover a R75-billion revenue shortfall.

