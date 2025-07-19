The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, said those responsible for the George building collapse will face the music

Macpherson addressed the media one year after the building collapsed in George, Western Cape

One of the survivors opened up during the press briefing and expressed how hard life was for her after the terrible incident

Tebogo Mokwena, a journalist at Briefly News

Minister Dean Macpherson comforted a victim of the George building collapse. Images: GCIS and Willie van Tonder / AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

GEORGE, WESTERN CAPE — The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macoherson said justice will prevail after he shared the findings of the investigation into the collapse of the George building. He comforted one of the victims who broke down a year after the building collapsed on 6 May 2024.

The press briefing happened on 19 July 2025, and Macpherson said that the findings revealed that the collapse happened because of a safety concern. He remarked that safety concerns about the building were raised before the building collapsed.

Macpherson said that the employees noticed strange vibrations and cracks in the concrete slabs. The walls and basement also had visible holes in the concrete. Macpherson said it was difficult to listen to the pain that family members suffered after the building collapsed.

Scores died when a building in George collapsed. Image: Willie van Tonder / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Victim opens up

One of the victims who survived said her life has been difficult since the building collapse. She said that because she experienced damage in her mouth, she cannot eat or smile. She said she lost her teeth and is constantly bullied because of her experience.

The victim also said that she has no money and struggles to make ends meet. She said she struggled with suicidal thoughts because of the discrimination she faced.

"Please help. I will fight until I get justice. Life is very hard to live," she said. When she broke down, Macpherson comforted her.

What you need to know about the George Collapse

South Africans commented

Netizens discussed the progress of the building collapse investigations.

Roy Bennet said:

"Which justice? Because we don't have a judiciary in our country!"

Sibusiso Sibisi said:

"I'm reminded of the Lily Mine."

Philippe Roche said:

"Do a class action against the developers and the project management companies."

Leputu waka Vaal said:

"There's no peace in Mzansi."

George Building Collapse survivor welcomes charges laid

In a related article, Briefly News reported that one of the victims was relieved and welcomed the news that charges were laid against the developers. This was after several were charged with culpable homicide.

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane said that no arrests were made after a report released by the department showed that several system failures resulted in the building's collapse.

