Dean Macpherson Promises Accountability 1 Year After the George Building Collapse
- The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, said those responsible for the George building collapse will face the music
- Macpherson addressed the media one year after the building collapsed in George, Western Cape
- One of the survivors opened up during the press briefing and expressed how hard life was for her after the terrible incident
GEORGE, WESTERN CAPE — The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macoherson said justice will prevail after he shared the findings of the investigation into the collapse of the George building. He comforted one of the victims who broke down a year after the building collapsed on 6 May 2024.
The press briefing happened on 19 July 2025, and Macpherson said that the findings revealed that the collapse happened because of a safety concern. He remarked that safety concerns about the building were raised before the building collapsed.
Macpherson said that the employees noticed strange vibrations and cracks in the concrete slabs. The walls and basement also had visible holes in the concrete. Macpherson said it was difficult to listen to the pain that family members suffered after the building collapsed.
Victim opens up
One of the victims who survived said her life has been difficult since the building collapse. She said that because she experienced damage in her mouth, she cannot eat or smile. She said she lost her teeth and is constantly bullied because of her experience.
The victim also said that she has no money and struggles to make ends meet. She said she struggled with suicidal thoughts because of the discrimination she faced.
"Please help. I will fight until I get justice. Life is very hard to live," she said. When she broke down, Macpherson comforted her.
What you need to know about the George Collapse
- The death toll climbed to 5 a day after the building collapsed, and 49 people went missing
- The owner and developer of the building pledged full support a few days after the building collapse, as the death toll rose to 13
- The death toll climbed to 16 on 11 May as search efforts to locate the bodies of the victims continued
- The George Municipality called on the family relatives of victims to assist the government in identifying the remains of those who died
- Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie called for the victims of the building collapse to be deported to their home countries
South Africans commented
Netizens discussed the progress of the building collapse investigations.
Roy Bennet said:
"Which justice? Because we don't have a judiciary in our country!"
Sibusiso Sibisi said:
"I'm reminded of the Lily Mine."
Philippe Roche said:
"Do a class action against the developers and the project management companies."
Leputu waka Vaal said:
"There's no peace in Mzansi."
George Building Collapse survivor welcomes charges laid
In a related article, Briefly News reported that one of the victims was relieved and welcomed the news that charges were laid against the developers. This was after several were charged with culpable homicide.
Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane said that no arrests were made after a report released by the department showed that several system failures resulted in the building's collapse.
