The former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) CEO and uMkhonto weSizwe MP, Lucky Montana, denies owing SARS

This comes after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) outlined a 14-year timeline, saying the issue dates back to 2009

Montana revealed he had laid criminal charges against SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter

The former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) CEO and uMkhonto weSizwe MP, Lucky Montana, vehemently stated that he does not owe the South African Revenue Service (SARS) anything.

Lucky Montana has allegedly failed to submit returns for several years. Image: @AlbaMokopane/X

Source: Twitter

What did Montana say?

During a media briefing today, 13 October 2025, the uMkhonto weSizwe member of parliament said that he is at peace with himself, knowing that he does not owe SARS a cent. He stated that many have asked why he is taking on such a powerful institution.

He noted that he is not afraid to take on the challenge. The former PRASA CEO said that this is not about him but about the citizens of South Africa. Montana stated that many people have lost the assets they have built over the years, which are taken away by SARS at the stroke of a pen.

SARS slams Montana

On Saturday, 11 October, SARS outlined a 14-year history of uMkhonto weSizwe MP and former PRASA CEO Lucky Montana’s alleged non-compliance with tax laws. The issue reportedly dates back to 2009, when Montana was said to have under-declared income from multiple sources. According to SARS, his failure to submit tax returns led to an audit covering the 2009 to 2019 tax years.

Montana allegedly owed about R15.5 million in unpaid taxes. Over time, his total tax liability grew to R28 million. SARS later obtained a civil judgment against him, which was amended to R44.9 million. With interest included, his outstanding debt has now surpassed R55 million.

the uMkhonto Wesizwe member of parliament said that he is at peace with himself. Image: @pinkykhoabane/X

Source: Twitter

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding what Montana said in the media briefing.

@Ndaba_2025 said:

"It’s sad to see black people at the centre of destroying other black people by influenced forces."

@makhanip said:

"This will end In tears, SARS has a 98% success rate in courts."

@Bennetfor said:

"How does he find a way to make it about South Africans now? His own tax matters."

@HumbulaniNd said:

"Dude is starting a fight with the wrong opponent. SARS will clean him. I mean, why would they just wake up and dream of those figures?"

@BhekiMathabathe said:

"Why would he agree to settle for R5 million when he doesn’t owe SARS a single cent?"

