Disbarred Advocate Malesela Teffo has been appointed head of intelligence at the Forum for South Africa

FOSA said it aims to strengthen intelligence and combat corruption with Teffo's extensive experience

Social media reactions revealed mixed feelings about Teffo's controversial background and new role

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

effo has been named head of intelligence at the Forum for South Africa (FOSA). Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - Disbarred Advocate Malesela Teffo has been named head of intelligence at the Forum for South Africa (FOSA).

Assist in uncovering corruption

FOSA spokesperson Tebogo Mashilompane said the appointment aims to strengthen the organisation’s intelligence capabilities and assist in uncovering corruption, misconduct, and abuse of power. Mashilompane noted that Teffo brings extensive experience in policing, intelligence, and the legal sector, which will support FOSA’s efforts to combat criminality.

Teffo previously represented several accused in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. In his new role, he is expected to work closely with retired police detectives who are conducting independent investigations.

The appointment comes despite Teffo having faced allegations of misconduct and misappropriation of funds by clients who claimed he failed to provide services despite receiving payment. These complaints were lodged with the legal council before his involvement in the Meyiwa case, although his conduct during the trial contributed to the proceedings that led to his disbarment.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding Teffo's appointment.

@justtnancy_ said:

"Disbarred, meaning he can't practice law, probably for doing something illegal, but he's getting a job that requires complete honesty and disclosure?"

@sa_nameless123 said:

"This is good news. Advocate Teffo didn’t deserve what happened to him; he was only doing his job."

@spopovxcc said:

"Now this is good!"

@Ndaba_2025 said:

"Good for him, he needs that job."

@MashaRostovv said:

"I have never heard of FOSA. Why would they hire someone with a superiority complex who occasionally engages in "popstarism," a.k.a. attention-seeking behaviour?"

@RockCandy86 said:

"At the end of the day, he must provide for his family."

@BornNtate said:

"Head of intelligence, while there still isn't a conviction in the case he was solving? Sounds like he's being censored and captured to me."

Teffo will work closely with retired police detectives. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Twitter

Other stories about Advocate Teffo

The disbarred Advocate Malesela Teffo filed a request to be a friend of the court. Teffo made the request during the bail application of Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. Teffo told the court that he was informed that the accused are applying to have their bail conditions relaxed. He said that the applicants are very dangerous people.

Advocate Teffo has made even more explosive allegations regarding the Senzo Meyiwa murder and Kelly Khumalo's involvement in the controversial case. Following his arrest in 2023 after being struck off the roll, Advocate Malesela Teffo has begun to unravel a web of lies spanning years.

South African lawyer Malesela Teffo is in hot water after his statements on Podcast and Chill ruffled feathers. His controversial remarks have landed him in legal trouble, with a formal letter of demand now on the table. Former advocate Malesela Teffo and MacG are facing a possible defamation lawsuit after an explosive Podcast and Chill episode.

Source: Briefly News