The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has won a landmark animal cruelty case after a four-year legal battle against a pit bull breeder

Inspectors discovered 17 dogs confined in filthy cages with untreated wounds in Pietermaritzburg in 2022, with two requiring urgent veterinary care, leading to criminal charges

The breeder received a suspended sentence and criminal record, while a second cruelty case remains before the courts

A Pietermaritzburg man was found guilty of animal cruelty and sentenced to a R3,000 fine or three months' imprisonment.

PIETERMARITZBURG- The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has secured a landmark victory after a four-year legal battle against a Pietermaritzburg pit bull breeder convicted of animal cruelty.

The case dates back to 2022, when inspectors responded to a complaint in Pietermaritzburg. According to East Coast Radio, Chief Inspector Nazareth Appalsamy said authorities discovered 17 pit bulls confined in filthy cages, surrounded by accumulated faeces and suffering from multiple untreated wounds.

Two of the dogs required urgent veterinary care. A warning was issued, and criminal charges were laid.

The sentences

The breeder, Amod Sheikh, was found guilty of animal cruelty and sentenced to a R3,000 fine or three months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years. Although the NSPCA described the sentence as less severe than hoped, it welcomed the criminal record and confirmed the accused no longer has animals in his possession.

A second cruelty case involving dogs allegedly left on the same property is still before the courts. The NSPCA says the conviction should serve as a warning to offenders and strengthen calls for the public to adopt pets rather than buy them from breeders.

Activist urges responsible pitbull ownership

This case is a landmark ruling considering the negative perception of pitbulls stemming from very traumatic incidents all over South Africa. Recent attacks on people and subsequent media coverage have intensified public debate, but Jack maintains that many dogs are wrongly identified as pit bulls and that aggression often arises from poor handling rather than breed alone.

Durban animal activist Nicole Jack, founder of non-profit SerendiPitty Rescue, argues that widespread fear of pit bulls in South Africa stems more from misinformation and mislabelling than from the dogs’ behaviour, and she emphasises responsible ownership and education as key to reducing incidents. She works to rehabilitate neglected animals while advocating for competence among owners and against stigma that she says unfairly paints powerful breeds as inherently dangerous.

NSPCA won s landmark animal cruelty case against a Pietermaritzburg pit bull breeder.

