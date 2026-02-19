Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Community Shocked as Muslim Cleric Killed Outside Mitchells Plain Mosque
South Africa

Community Shocked as Muslim Cleric Killed Outside Mitchells Plain Mosque

by  Justin Williams
3 min read
  • A Muslim cleric was shot outside a mosque in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, during Ramadan prayers
  • The Victim, Moulana Moestaqeem Wanza, was a respected Ramadan reciter at the Salaamudien Masjid
  • The community reacted with shock and sadness, demanding answers about the shooting incident
  • The South African Police Service in the Western Cape confirmed the incident to Briefly News

Wanza was one of six designated Ramadan reciters at the mosque for the holy month.
A Muslim cleric was shot and killed outside a mosque in Mitchells Plain. Image: Abramjee/X
Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE, LENTEGEUR - A Muslim cleric was shot and killed outside a mosque in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday night, 18 February 2026, marking a violent start to Ramadan in Cape Town.

Gunmen opened fire outside Salaamudien Masjid

According to reports, the 33-year-old Moulana Moestaqeem Wanza had just completed Taraweeh prayers, special nightly prayers observed during Ramadan, when gunmen opened fire outside the Salaamudien Masjid in Lentegeur. Wanza was one of six designated Ramadan reciters at the mosque for the holy month. Western Cape police confirmed to Briefly News that Lentegeur police responded to reports of a shooting in Candy Tuft Street at about 22:55 on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Police spokesperson Constable Ndakhe Gwala said that officers found the victim lying in the street. He stated that reports indicated that the deceased had just left the mosque when unknown suspects shot him. Police have not established a motive and are investigating.

Read also

Authorities launch murder investigation as woman's body found in cupboard in Hout Bay

In a statement, the mosque said it confirmed with profound shock and sadness that Ml Mustaqeem Wanza was shot outside the masjid shortly after Taraweeh and later died. The Masjid Imaamat and committee said they did not have confirmed details about the circumstances and urged the community to refrain from speculation or sharing unverified information. They added that Qari Moosa Leak and Haafith Ilyaas Sauls were unharmed. The mosque extended condolences to Wanza's family and said it would allow authorities to conduct a full investigation.

Moulana Moestaqeem Wanza had just completed Taraweeh prayers
Officers found the victim lying in the street. Image: SAPoliceService/X
Source: Original

South Africans react

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the shooting incident.

Wayne Hendricks said:

"What was the reason, who was the shooter, and who planted that hit on him?"

Eugene Dave Henkeman said:

"Sincere condolences to the family."

Vincent T Kompany

"Just like that?"

Raz Ara

"He is so lucky. Ramadan just waited for him. He is gifted."

Janine Boyd Becker said

Read also

Pretoria e-hailing driver’s murder: Three additional suspects face charges

"When is this going to stop? So sad."

Lucrecia Meyer said

"Yoh, it's so cruel in this holy month. It's just so sad my RIP."

Mitchell’s Plain shooting leaves nine-year-old and two others dead

Briefly News also reported that a nine-year-old boy was tragically killed in a shooting in Rocklands, Mitchell’s Plain, as gun violence continues to run rampant in the area.

The youngster was among three people killed in a shooting on Tuesday night, 2 December 2025. Apart from the nine-year-old, a 21-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were also killed. Two other men, aged 51 and 36, were wounded and rushed to medical facilities for further treatment.

Source: Briefly News

