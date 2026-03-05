Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze were due to appear before the Alexandra Magistrate's Court

The pair face five charges, including attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice in relation to a shooting on 19 February 2026

The two accused will remain in custody until a later date in March 2026, after their matter was postponed once again

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze's matter has been postponed. Image: @zimlive

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze’s case has been postponed once again.

Mugabe (28) and Matonhodze (33) were due to appear before the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on 5 March 2026, but the matter could not be heard due to electricity issues at the court. The case has now been postponed, and the pair will remain behind bars.

They were arrested on Thursday, 19 February 2026, at Mugabe’s Hyde Park home in Johannesburg following the shooting of a 23-year-old employee at the property.

Why was the matter adjourned?

The case against Bellarmine, the son of the former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, has been adjourned due to a power outage at the court. The matter has now been postponed to 11 March 2026.

Mugabe and Matonhodze last appeared on 4 March 2026, when the matter was postponed to allow for the state to provide the defence with more evidentiary documents.

The defendants are charged with attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, pointing a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Source: Briefly News