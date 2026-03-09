South Africans discussed the video of a criminal who failed to hijack a truck driver

A video of the incident went viral, and it showed how the driver managed to get away with the thug in tow

Netizens cautioned would-be thugs against committing acts of crime, and some questioned the driver

SOUTH AFRICA — Netizens questioned a truck driver who recorded a video of a would-be thug in a tight spot after he allegedly failed to hijack a truck driver.

PrimeTime News posted a video of the incident on its @PrimeTimeNewsZA X account on 8 March 2026. The video shows the man holding on for dear life as the truck driver narrates how the suspect found himself in the unwanted predicament.

Would-be thug hangs on to moving truck

According to the caption, the suspect tried to enter the trucker’s cab. However, the trucker drove away with the suspect holding onto the sideview mirror. The driver, who is recording the video, explains that he had stopped his truck by the streetlights in an unidentified area when the thug tried to jump in. He repeated that he will continue his journey with him in tow. The suspect pleaded for forgiveness, and the driver retorted, asking him where he was going in the first place.

South Africans weigh in

Some South Africans questioned the driver’s actions.

Matthews asked:

“What happens to the driver if this guy falls and dies?”

Alex Mhlanga responded:

“Of course, we know by law that he will be held liable.”

One Nation SA wondered:

“The truck driver sounds quite chilled.”

tH added:

“But honestly, we need to do better as a people. Why doesn’t he get a job instead of jacking whips?”

