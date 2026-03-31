Sarah-Jane Trent's lawyers have written to Parliament regarding her testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee on 5 March 2026

The former associate of Paul O'Sullivan broke down in tears numerous times as she gave testimony and answered questions

Ad Hoc Committee Chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, responded to Trent's legal team's requests regarding her testimony

Sarah-Jane Trent wants her testimony before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee to be declared invalid. Image: @KingMntungwa

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – Sarah-Jane Trent wants Parliament to declare her testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee invalid.

Trent, a former associate of Paul O’Sullivan, testified before the Committee on 5 March 2026. Her testimony focused on responding to allegations that she and O’Sullivan captured the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), but it was also remembered for times she broke down in tears.

Trent’s testimony had to be paused several times as she became emotional while giving evidence, saying that she had been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Trent wants her testimony scrapped

During an Ad Hoc Committee meeting on 31 March 2026, Parliament’s Legal Advisor, Andile Tetyana, confirmed that Trent’s legal team wrote a letter, requesting that her oral testimony be struck from the record. They also want any transcripts to be declared Pro non scripto (not written).

In the letter, Trent claimed that, having been diagnosed with PTSD in 2017, she suffered secondary trauma during her appearance before the Committee, which left her unable to concentrate.

Trent also stated that she could not understand the questions posed by Members of Parliament and the evidence leaders, which prevented her from answering them appropriately.

Ad Hoc Committee Chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, responded to the request, noting that Trent was asked numerous times whether she could proceed, and she always said she could.

Source: Briefly News