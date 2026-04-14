Minister Lamola stated that he appreciates Germany's support amid South Africa's G20 exclusion

France and Germany reportedly advocated for South Africa's presence at future G20 meetings in the United States

The minister said that South Africa plans to engage with the G20 under the UK presidency at the end of 2026

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Lamola said South Africa is appreciative of the support. Image: RonaldLamola/X

Source: Twitter

Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola stated that he feels very grateful for the support South Africa is receiving from Germany. This follows South Africa's exclusion from the G20 meetings in the United States (US).

Governments appealing to United States

Both the French and German governments reportedly said that they have been in talks with the United States, not to snub South Africa from the 2026 gatherings in Miami. South Africa successfully hosted the G20 summit in 2025, with the United States marked absent at the gathering. Minister Lamola is currently on a diplomatic visit to Germany for the bi-national commission, where a 200-million Euro climate loan has been offered to South Africa.

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Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana and Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago will not attend this week's G20 finance meetings in Washington after being excluded from the gathering held on the sidelines of the spring sessions of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Despite objections from some member states who argue that the United States lacks the authority to block participation, Godongwana has indicated that South Africa is not overly concerned about the situation and plans to re-engage when the United Kingdom takes over the G20 presidency at the end of 2026.

While in Germany, Ronald Lamola said South Africa valued the support shown by several G20 countries, noting that backing from Germany and others had reinforced the country's sense of inclusion. Earlier this year, France dismissed suggestions that it had rescinded an invitation for South Africa to attend the G7 due to pressure from the United States, even though the South African Presidency maintained that this reasoning had been communicated through diplomatic channels.

Lamola is currently on a diplomatic visit to Germany for the bi-national commission. Image: RonaldLamola/X

Source: Twitter

Other G20 stories

Neither Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana nor Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago will attend the meeting of the G20 finance chiefs meeting in Washington, United States. Netizens discussed the impact of the non-attendance as South Africa was also not accredited to be part of the G20 Summit in Florida.

South Africa has made it clear that the United States will not be permitted to participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit if it insists on sending only its embassy's chargé d'affaires to accept the presidency gavel from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Several G20 member states reportedly voiced their opposition to South Africa’s exclusion from the US-led G20 during the first Sherpas' meeting, held in Washington. A source confirmed that Germany, China, the UK, France, Canada, and Brazil were among the countries advocating for South Africa’s inclusion in the G20.

Source: Briefly News