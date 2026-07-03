Checkers Sixty60 continues recruiting delivery drivers as demand for online grocery shopping grows across South Africa

Applicants do not need to own a motorcycle or scooter because Checkers provides delivery vehicles

South Africans with either a valid motorcycle or car licence can apply for opportunities

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A Checkers Sixty60 rider. Images: shopriteholdings

Source: UGC

South Africans looking for flexible employment opportunities can apply to become Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers in 2026. The grocery delivery service continues recruiting drivers across various towns and cities as customer demand grows.

Applicants do not need to own a motorcycle or scooter to qualify. Checkers provides delivery scooters for successful candidates, making the opportunity accessible to many job seekers with valid licences.

Checkers Sixty60 has become one of South Africa’s most popular on-demand delivery services. Customers use the platform to order groceries, household essentials and other products for delivery directly to their homes. The company’s rapid growth has increased demand for reliable delivery drivers nationwide.

According to information published on the official Checkers platform, applicants must be legally permitted to work in South Africa. Candidates must also demonstrate reliability, responsibility and strong customer service skills.

What South Africans need to apply

One of the biggest advantages for applicants is that owning a delivery vehicle is unnecessary. Successful applicants receive company-provided scooters after completing the recruitment process.

Prospective drivers need either a valid South African motorcycle licence or a valid South African car driver’s licence. This lowers barriers for young South Africans seeking employment opportunities.

Delivery drivers are responsible for collecting customer orders from stores before completing deliveries safely and efficiently. They must also provide professional customer service and comply with road safety regulations.

Drivers are expected to take care of company equipment while representing the Checkers brand professionally during deliveries.

South Africans interested in applying can find additional information through the official Checkers platform. The company continues expanding its delivery network as online grocery shopping remains popular among consumers nationwide.

More about Checkers Sixty60

TikTok creator @julian_vanillathunder discussed Checkers Sixty60 delivery delays amid protests against illegal immigration.

Local retail giant Checkers has experienced notable operational backlogs within its e-commerce division.

Checkers Sixty60 drivers collectively earned millions in tips as the delivery service continued to expand rapidly.

Source: Briefly News