A South African family threw a full birthday party for their dog and shared the moment in a viral TikTok video

TikToker Siyabulela Selana posted the clip on 3 July 2026, with the celebration believed to have taken place in the Eastern Cape

Mzansi flooded the comments with love, joking about jealous neighbourhood dogs and wishing the pup a happy birthday

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Screenshots from the birthday party clip. Images: @siyabulela.selana5

Source: TikTok

A South African video shows a family throwing a birthday party for their dog. Siyabulela Selana posted the clip on 3 July 2026 from what looks like the Eastern Cape. The video shows the family celebrating their pet like one of their own children. Mzansi has fallen completely in love with the sweet celebration online.

Social media named the dog Bobby as he sat calmly through the entire party. Viewers said the pup looked like he understood every moment was about him. The clip has since racked up thousands of views and comments from proud pet parents across the country.

Pet birthday parties have become a growing trend around the world in recent years. Some owners even throw elaborate parties complete with cakes, hats and gift bags for their furry guests. A few devoted pet parents have gone even further, hosting full pet weddings for their animals.

Mzansi reacts with love and laughter

South Africans flooded the comment section with warm and funny reactions. Many joked that the neighbourhood dogs were probably gossiping about missing their invitations to the party. Others said Bobby behaved so well because he clearly knew the party belonged to him.

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Several commenters said they loved seeing people who treat their pets like family. One person joked that the dog’s life looked better than their own. Another simply wished the pup a happy birthday in isiXhosa, calling him a good boy.

The video has continued to circulate widely since it was posted, with more people sharing their own pet party stories. Many said it reminded them of how much joy pets bring into a home. Others said they now want to plan similar celebrations for their own dogs.

The wholesome clip is a reminder that pets hold a special place in many South African households. For this family, celebrating their dog’s birthday was simply a way of saying thank you for the love he gives every day.

See the celebrations below:

More stories involving dogs

A Malawian man facing repatriation from Gqeberha refused to return home without his six-year-old canine companion.

Nova, an American Shepherd dog from France, gained worldwide attention for predicting FIFA World Cup results.

An American made people laugh after showing people that he has a special dog.

Source: Briefly News