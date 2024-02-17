Professional boxer Sivenathi Nontshinga made South Africa proud with his latest championship match

The fighter was in Mexico Oaxaca, where he fought against Adrian Curiel for the world championship in the junior flyweight division

Sivenathi Nontshinga's victory was a great moment for the athlete, who needed a comeback after his first fight with Adrian Curiel

MEXICO - Another sporting athlete is putting South Africa on the map. Sivenathi Nontshinga is the latest to fly South Africa's flag high on an international stage.

Sivenathi Nontshinga won his IBJ junior flyweight championship back by TKO in Mexico and SA was floored. Image: Getty Images / Mark Robinson / Twitter/ @pastalj

The flyweight boxer recently won against a Mexican fighter. Netizens were impressed by the nail-biting match that ended with Sivenathi Nontshinga on top.

Sivenathi Nontshinga fights for world title in Mexico

Boxer, Sivenathi Nontshinga was looking to redeem himself after losing his first fight against Adrian Curiel. The South African fighter faced Adrian to retain the IBF junior flyweight title in Oaxaca.

Sivenathi had an impressive bout. According to Times LIVE, the boxer landed a long left hook to Adrian in the 9th round, finishing with a TKO 40 seconds into the tenth round. Adrian remained standing as the referee stopped the fight.

SA proud of Sivenathi Nontshinga

Many people thought that the boxer did amazing. Online users rave about the fighter's performance.

Read the comments below:

Lesibana Ramokolo said:

Winston Manaka mpion, that's huge, congratulations. We dont produce a lot of IBF, WBC, WBO & WBA champions."

Winston Manakac commented:

"A win full of merit. Congrats."

Millz NegSixty Gwa Map gushed:

"We are winning."

Sam Mosehle added:

"Well done Champ."

Mncedisi Fulani gushed:

"Congratulations boy."

Mokgalaka Wa-Sedibeng lamented:

"The only thing messes our country is African National Corruption, we are a bunch of winners man."

