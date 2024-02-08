Nigeria defeated Bafana Bafana during their AFCON semi-final game after a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory

Many South Africans blamed DSTV for the glitch that happened during Bafana Bafana's first penalty

Other netizens also dragged and blamed Gogo Maweni for letting them down when they needed her the most to make Bafana Bafana win

Gogo Maweni was dragged yesterday regarding the loss of Bafana Bafana at the AFCON23 semi-final. Image: @dr_maweni, MB Media

It was a thrilling AFCON23 semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa on Wednesday, 7 February 2024; though the Super Eagles defeated Bafana Bafana with penalty kicks, Mzansi blamed the person they trusted to make our boys win.

SA puts the blame on Gogo Maweni and DSTV

Famous traditional healer Gogo Maweni has been trending recently due to the match between Naija and Mzansi. The star was blasted on social media by netizens for failing to make the boys win their semi-final match.

Netizens also dragged DSTV for the glitch that happened during the first penalty, which the Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena missed as the Super Eagles goalkeeper saved.

The error message that appeared on many people's screens from DSTV was:

"We apologise for the break in transmission. Our technicians are working to resolve the issue."

@_LeratoMabuzaM posted a tweet and questioned:

"Was that Gogo Maweni ❓"

See the post below:

SA drags Gogo Maweni and DSTV

Many social media users dragged Gogo Maweni and DSTV shortly after the match ended. See some of the comments below:

@thulzonline said:

"Gogo Maweni let us down."

@Ketso28 wrote:

"DO SOMETHING. @GogoMaweni."

@Rori_DeepSoul tweeted:

"Wena @GogoMaweni you useless mxm."

@OnwabeV20386 mentioned:

"If bafana bafana loses, we are blocking gogo maweni as a country."

@fezilemapela commented:

"If the DSTV didn’t glitch. MOKOENA could have scored. We must appeal this."

@Max_Mofo responded:

"DSTV made us lose with that glitch."

@musaibnabdul replied:

"Conspiracy theory: DSTV glitch was intentional."

@ShamiSibisi mentioned:

"DStv is doing us dirty was that glitch ???"

