On 18 June 1998, Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy scored South Africa’s first-ever goal at the Fifa World Cup

McCarthy beat legendary Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel in a 1-1 draw during a group match in Toulouse, France

Local football fans took to social media to praise the current Manchester United forward’s coach as Bafana’s greatest striker

Benni McCarthy is Bafana's all-time leading scorer with 31 goals. Image: Gary M Prior/Allsport and Matthew Peters/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

Local football fans honoured Benni McCarthy on 18 June 2024, the 26th anniversary of the day he scored Bafana Bafana’s first-ever goal at the Fifa World Cup.

The Bafana legend, who could earn a new contract as Manchester United’s forward coach, beat legendary Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel in the 1-1 draw at the 1998 Fifa World Cup.

Benni McCarthy tops the Bafana charts

Mzansi celebrates McCarthy's accolades in the tweet below:

In 2004, McCarthy became South Africa’s first UEFA Champions League winner with Porto, while he is also Bafana’s all-time top scorer with 31 goals.

After hanging up his boots, McCarthy became a coach for PSL sides Cape Town City and AmaZulu before joining Eric ten Hag’s coaching staff at Manchester United.

Fans praise Benni

Local football fans took to social media to praise the man who has been tipped to become the new Kaizer Chiefs coach by former Bafana midfielder Lebohang ‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena.

Trust Mguni praised Benni:

“Very impressive, well done.”

Peter Mars admires Benni:

“Wherever I go. I go like I am Benni McCarthy.”

Libhongo Mdingi is a fan:

“Very good.”

Morrison Nkosinathi called Benni a legend:

“The LEGEND in South African professional football.”

Tracy Naidoo idolises Benni:

“My childhood hero.”

Slaga Rad rates Benni:

“Goat of Mzansi.”

Mandilakhe Mpaliso has fond memories:

“The greatest South African player.”

Franklin Seko backed Benni:

“Benni in the 18 area.”

Nkosinathi Hlatshwayo KaZondi wants Benni to succeed:

“The legend.”

Pheko Ntate is grateful:

“The country thanks you, Benni.”

Mzansi celebrates Shabba Day

As reported by Briefly News, Mzansi football fans took to social media to celebrate the 14th anniversary of Siphiwe Tshabalala’s opening goal at the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Tshabalala put smiles on the faces of local football fans when he scored a stunning goal against Mexico in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup, which was hosted in Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News