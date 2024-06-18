South African Fans Celebrate Benni McCarthy’s Historic 1998 Fifa World Cup Goal for Bafana Bafana
- On 18 June 1998, Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy scored South Africa’s first-ever goal at the Fifa World Cup
- McCarthy beat legendary Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel in a 1-1 draw during a group match in Toulouse, France
- Local football fans took to social media to praise the current Manchester United forward’s coach as Bafana’s greatest striker
Local football fans honoured Benni McCarthy on 18 June 2024, the 26th anniversary of the day he scored Bafana Bafana’s first-ever goal at the Fifa World Cup.
The Bafana legend, who could earn a new contract as Manchester United’s forward coach, beat legendary Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel in the 1-1 draw at the 1998 Fifa World Cup.
Benni McCarthy tops the Bafana charts
Mzansi celebrates McCarthy's accolades in the tweet below:
In 2004, McCarthy became South Africa’s first UEFA Champions League winner with Porto, while he is also Bafana’s all-time top scorer with 31 goals.
After hanging up his boots, McCarthy became a coach for PSL sides Cape Town City and AmaZulu before joining Eric ten Hag’s coaching staff at Manchester United.
Fans praise Benni
Local football fans took to social media to praise the man who has been tipped to become the new Kaizer Chiefs coach by former Bafana midfielder Lebohang ‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena.
Mzansi celebrates Shabba Day
As reported by Briefly News, Mzansi football fans took to social media to celebrate the 14th anniversary of Siphiwe Tshabalala’s opening goal at the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
Tshabalala put smiles on the faces of local football fans when he scored a stunning goal against Mexico in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup, which was hosted in Mzansi.
