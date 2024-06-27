Defender Rushwin Dortley scored in Bafana Bafana's 1-1 draw against Mozambique in their opening Cosafa Cup match on Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Coach Helman Mkhalele said his side failed to convert chances in the match after a dominant first-half display

Local fans took to social media to say they were disappointed by the performance of the young Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana's 1-1 Cosafa Cup draw against Mozambique on Wednesday, 26 June 2024, left fans unimpressed despite a dominant first-half display, which included a goal from Rushwin Dortley.

Coach Helman Mkhalele said Bafana could fail to convert their chances in the second half and hopes his young squad can improve as the tournament continues.

Helman Mkhalele wants better finishing

Speaking to the Safa website, Mkhalele said the side, ranked tenth in Africa, could have won the game in the first half.

Mkhalele said:

"I'm proud of my team and their performance, even though we did not get the result we aspired to achieve. During the first half, we dominated, and even though we created clear chances, we could not take advantage of that situation."

Fans were not impressed

Local football fans took to social media to say they were disappointed by Bafana's performance after they drew against Mozambique.

Gift De Comedian made a joke:

"The coach for South Africa is from Temu."

Ericio Mathohiano was not impressed:

"They desperately displayed reckless football. The conditions of the game were bad both halves."

Siston Osvaldo Ngoca Ngoca wanted more from Bafana:

"While Mozambique was playing to win, South Africa was playing to get a draw."

Kamogelo Vincent was disappointed:

"South Africa could have won this game."

Hon Brian Chisanga said Bafana must improve:

"Bafana Bafana has good infrastructure, but the standards of football are below par."

Simon van Duivenbooden can fulfil his Bafana Bafana dream

As Briefly News reported, Dutch-born striker Simon van Duivenbooden is eligible to play for Bafana Bafana after gaining a South African passport.

The 22-year-old Vitesse striker dreams of playing for the birth country of his father and nearly fulfilled his dream before, but injury prevented him from representing Mzansi's u23 side.

