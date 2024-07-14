Pitso Mosimane has been showered praises by a former Ghana national team assistant coach

The South African tactician is rated as one of the most successful coaches in Africa and in Mzansi

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor is without a managerial role since parting ways with Abha Club

Ghanaian coach Maxwell Konadu has named South African manager Pitso Mosimane his role model after being appointed as the new coach of Black Leopards.

The former Ghana's Black Stars assistant coach will be working in the South African league for the first time in his career and has started his journey by taking the correct part.

The former Asante Kotoko manager signed a three-year deal with the lower league side with the aim of returning them to the top-flight division.

Konadu hails Pitso Mosimane as role model

Pitso Mosimane is currently without a coaching job after parting ways with Abha Club at the end of last season, but he has done well in the past and is considered one of the coaches who are role models to others in Africa.

The South African tactician has won the CAF Champions League, DStv Premiership, and many other major titles.

According to FARPost, Konadu confirmed he has been following Mosimane since his days at Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns and draws inspiration from him.

"I respect Mosimane so much; he has been my role model for years now," he said.

"I chatted with him sometimes and often followed him when he left for Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the rest."

The 51-year-old also commented on whether the former Abha Club manager influenced his decision to accept Leopard's offer.

"That is my private issue, but he is such a top guy; I respect him, and I love him so much," he added.

