Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has blasted Chelsea stars who unfollowed Enzo Fernandez after the controversial racist chant video trended on social media.

Fernandez shared a video of him and his teammates celebrating on his Instagram Live after Argentina was crowned as winners of the 2024 Copa America.

The song lyrics were termed offensive to French players and generated backlash for the Chelsea midfielder online.

Enzo Fernandez interacts with Rodrigo De Paul during the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 match between Canada and Argentina at MetLife Stadium on July 10, 2024. Photo: Pablo Morano.

De Paul slams Chelsea stars' actions towards Fernandez

According to Metro, De Paul has come out to back Fernandez after the former Benfica midfielder has come out to apologise for the racist video he shared on his Instagram page.

The Atletico Madrid star slams Chelsea players who unfollowed Enzo on Instagram after the video went viral on social media.

"You don't analyse the stadium chant; it's more about teasing, but I understand that people who have suffered from racism might not like it," he said.

"But if any of Enzo's teammates feel offended, the way is to call him, not post it on social media.

"I think there's malice in this; they're trying to make it something it's not. It's bizarre, like kicking someone when they're down.

"Unfollowing him seems pointless to me. You can call him and say, 'This isn't okay. Why don't you post a message apologising?' The issue ends there. No need to make a big fuss."

Fans react to De Paul's comment

TwoTerty said:

"He should get away. If someone did it to Messi, would he be saying the same thing?"

dReyb7 reacted:

"You can't tell someone how to react when he's being called a racist."

yg_quesi commented:

"Our elders say the spot they tie the animal is the same spot they untie it. Since Enzo started it on social media, it's the same place his teammates and others who feel offended will react to it."

Yaw Scott said:

"Lol you post something on social media for the world to see and you expect to be called in private. make it make sense. E be only on earth wey the offender determines how the offendee should react."

Abrantie agrees with Rodrigo de Paul:

"De Paul is right. We see stadium chants from fans calling players wankers and all that but we all know it's just teasing and it's ends there but these pained Ronaldo fans want to turn this into something else."

Fernandez breaks silence on ‘racist’ chant

Briefly News earlier that Enzo Fernandez broke his silence on the racist chant towards French players.

The viral video earned the midfielder global condemnation, and his Chelsea teammate, a French international, Wesley Fofana, also joined the fans in criticising the Argentine.

