While the 2024/2025 season has yet to begin, several PSL teams have decided to replace their head coaches

Briefly News has taken a look at the PSL coaches who left their posts since the end of last season

More changes are expected in the PSL after reports suggested a few clubs could call on new tacticians before the new campaign starts

Dylan Kerr and Vusumuzi Vilakazi are the latest coaches to leave their PSL clubs just days before the 2024/2025 season.

The pair left Marumo Gallants and Richards Bay FC, respectively, while the PSL could see more new faces on the sidelines before a ball is officially kicked.

Marumo Gallants and Richards Bay FC have parted ways with Dylan Kerr and Vusumuzi Vilakazi respectively. Image: Dylankerrlegend3/Instagram and RichardsBayFC_/Twitter.

In addition, coach Sead Ramovic said farewell to TS Galaxy, only to swiftly return to the club after his move to Raja Athletic collapsed at the last minute.

Several coaches left the PSL

Vusumuzi Vilakazi (Richards Bay)

The former Lamontville Golden Arrows striker Vusumuzi Vilakazi recently left Richards Bay FC and was replaced by Brandon Truter, who previously coached the Natal side.

Vilakazi's departure was a surprise, as the 41-year-old had successfully kept the side in the top flight after winning the PSL playoffs.

Dylan Kerr (Marumo Gallants)

After Marumo Gallants purchased Moroka Swallows' PSL status, the club announced Dylan Kerr as its head coach, only to announce his departure less than a month later.

The Englishman left the club, which relocated to Bloemfontein and was replaced by Baroka FC tactician Dan Malesela.

Steve Komphela (Golden Arrows)

The veteran coach left Lamontville Golden Arrows to rejoin PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns as their senior coach after the end of last season.

Komphela's move surprised the Natal side, as he only joined the club in March 2024 after leaving Swallows.

Rhulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The PSL champions shocked the world by announcing Rhulani Mokwena's departure from the club despite him winning four consecutive league titles for Masandawana.

Mokwena has since moved to Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca, while the Pretoria club has appointed former first-team coach Manqoba Mngqithi as his successor.

Lehlohonolo Seema (Sekhukhune United)

Hybala has left Sekhukhune according to the tweet below:

After guiding the side to fourth in the PSL last season, Lehlohonolo Seema left Sekhukhune United at the end of last season after a falling out at the club.

Seema, though, could be on his way back to the club after reports emerged that new coach Peter Hybala is heading towards the exit door.

Cavin Johnson (Kaizer Chiefs)

The interim Kaizer Chiefs coach left the club at the end of last season after finishing in a lowly tenth position on the PSL club.

After leaving the head coach role, Johnson was expected to head the club's development, but after the arrival of new coach Nasreddine Nabi, he decided to leave Naturena.

Sekhukhune United players are unhappy

As Briefly News reported, Sekhukhune United players are unhappy with new coach Peter Hybala, who could leave the club weeks after joining.

Reports suggested the club is negotiating to keep the German at the club, while former coach Lehlohonolo Seema is waiting in the ranks.

