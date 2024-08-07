The PSL boasts several sides in the top 20 of the most valuable clubs in Africa, who have shown their intent by adding quality players to their squad in the transfer market

Briefly News has taken a look at the top acquisitions for each of the Mzansi clubs ranked in the top 20 most valuable teams in Africa

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns, the most valuable side in Africa, has made the biggest moves in the market after attracting two players from overseas

In the recent Transfermarket rankings, the PSL have seven clubs in Africa's top 20 most valuable sides, with Mamelodi Sundowns in first place with a worth of R742 million.

The PSL champions top the list, including Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenbosch FC, Lamontville Golden Arrows, SuperSport United, and AmaZulu FC.

Wingers Kobamelo Kodisang and Gilberto hope to excite local fans after moving to the PSL. Image: Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images and Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News has examined the PSL's seven valuable clubs and top transfers during the current window.

The PSL boasts some of Africa's most valuable sides

Seven PSL teams made the list of Africa's most valuable sides according to the tweet below:

Mamelodi Sundowns

Africa's most valuable side has been busy in the transfer window, adding Brazilian Arthur Sales, Kagan Johannes, Asekho Tiwani, and Kobamelo Kodisang, who arrived from Portugal.

While Sales represents a major coup for the PSL champions, fans have been excited to see Kodisang return to Mzansi after plying his trade in Portugal since 2018.

Orlando Pirates

Coming in at fourth, Orlando Pirates showed their determination to beat Sundowns to the PSL title next season by acquiring the services of highly-rated Angolan winger Gilberto.

Local Bucs fans have been excited by the winger's arrival, while during pre-season, he impressed his new teammates and coaches.

Kaizer Chiefs

After spending most of last season looking for a new coach, Kaizer Chiefs proved they are still valued in Africa after ranking seventh.

New Amakhosi boss Nasreddine Nabi has identified several positions to improve within the squad and made headlines by securing the services of former Sundowns star Gaston Sirino.

Stellenbosch FC

The Winelands side caught the attention of many local fans last season with a record-breaking unbeaten run that earned them a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

While Stellies has had to fight rival interests for its stars, the club, ranked ninth, proved its ambitions by winning the race for sought-after striker Lehlogonolo Mojela.

Lamontville Golden Arrows

Twelfth-ranked Lamontville Golden Arrows has been rocked by the departure of head coach Steve Komphela, who joined Sundowns.

The Natal side, though, has still been able to recruit new faces, including former Pirates winger Menzi Masuku.

SuperSport United

New SuperSport signing Vincent Pule has already registered a goal this season after scoring in their 3-1 MTN8 quarter-final defeat to Pirates.

The team ranked 16th in Africa is still looking to balance out their squad while they have parted ways with teen sensation Shandre Campbell, who moved to Belgian side Club Brugge.

AmaZulu FC

The side ending the list, AmaZulu FC, have been linked with giving Thulani Serero a PSL return but has already welcomed Sifiso Ngobeni to the club.

The once-promising defender will look to resurrect his career after falling down the pecking order at Sundowns.

