Coach Lehlohonolo Seema said he admires new signing Najbulo Ngcobo after his transfer from Kaizer Chiefs

The 30-year-old defender joined the Limpopo side following the expiration of his contract at the Soweto giants at the end of the season

Local football fans praised the defender on social media and said Seema is the right coach for him

After joining Sekhukhune United during the off-season, Njabulo Ngcobo has been praised by his new coach, Lehlohonolo Seema.

The Sekhukhune coach said the 30-year-old has added valuable experience to the squad ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

New Sekhukhune United player Njabulo Ngcobo is admired by coach Lehlohonolo Seema. Image: Coachlehlohonoloseema and njabulobulour/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Seema, who replaced German coach Peter Hyballa, will begin his second stint in charge of the Limpopo club, and he will be looking to improve on their fourth-place finish last season.

Lehlohonolo Seema backs Njabulo Ngcobo

Seema praised Ngcobo in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Seema said he was glad to have Ngcobo at the club after the player arrived as a free agent after his contract with Kaizer Chiefs expired.

Seema said:

"He has been good during pre-season. One thing I have seen from him is that he is a leader. I am happy with how he works, and he will guide the young ones. We are excited to have him with us."

Fans believe in Seema

Local football fans said on social media that Seema is the right coach to develop Ngcobo's career after they backed the defender to do well at the Limpopo club.

Daniel Mthabela backs Ngcobo to succeed:

"He got a better squad at Sekhukhune. I'm hoping he'll succeed."

Steve Letsae Letsoela admires Seema:

"Seema knows football & has an eye for talent."

Igwe Masabs Sp backs Ngcobo:

"I'm betting him to shine; it's not easy playing for KC."

Msawenkosi Mseni amdires Ngcobo:

“He has the potential of being a better defender.”

Liyanda Magawu is a fan:

"He is a great player."

Elias Mokwana thanked Sekhukhune United

As reported by Briefly News, striker Elias Mokwana thanked Sekhukhune United after his move to Tunisian side Esperance.

The striker joined the Tunisian giants despite rumours that he would join PSL giants, such as Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News