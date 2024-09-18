Sekhukhune United has emerged as the latest club to show an interest in midfielder Lesedi Kapinga after his release from Orlando Pirates

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder struggled for game time at the Soweto giants and will look for regular playing time at his new club

Local football fans backed Kapinga in finding the right club on social media as they believe the player deserves to be a regular starter in the PSL

Lesedi Kapinga has options after leaving Orlando Pirates after Sekhukhune United emerged as a possible destination for the free agent.

PSL side Sekhukhune could be a favourable destination for Kapinga as he could earn a place in the starting line-up, something he struggled to achieve at Pirates.

Several PSL clubs are interested in free agent Lesedi Kapinga. Image: galuuu22.

Source: Instagram

Before he departed Pirates, Kapinga impressed at Black Leopards, earning him a move to Mamelodi Sundowns, where he spent three seasons before moving to Soweto in 2023.

Lesedi Kapinga has options

Kapinga could find a new home in the PSL, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Sekhukhune is ready to offer Kapinga a chance at regular football, while PSL rival Polokwane City are also interested.

The source said:

“Kapinga needs an environment where he can play regularly, just as he did as Leopards, and Sekhukhune could be where he gets his career back on track.”

Fans want the best for Kapinga

Local football fans backed Kapinga in finding a new club on social media, believing the attacking midfielder deserves to be a starter.

Bantu Ndandani wants Kapinga to find the right club:

“Let the boy play football, please.”

Retshabile Dipopego wished Kapinga well:

“Good luck, Lesedi Kapinga.”

Navel Masiba Maruma is a fan:

“The boi is very good but unlucky.”

Mazwentombi Dladla agrees with the Sekhukhune interest:

“Good move.”

Zukile Matshotyana suggested a destination:

“Kaizer Chiefs.”

