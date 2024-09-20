3 PSL Clubs Battle for Kaizer Chiefs Star on Transfer Deadline Day

Kaizer Chiefs star Sabelo Radebe has drawn interest from three Premier Soccer League clubs with the transfer window closing today

The Glamour Boys midfielder has struggled for game-time at the club since being promoted from the DDC side seasons ago

A reliable source confirmed that the South African midfielder was one of the players Nasreddine Nabi wants to send out on loan

Three Premier Soccer League clubs are reportedly battling to sign Kaizer Chiefs star Sabelo Radebe on a season-long loan before the summer transfer window closes.

Radebe is seeking more playing time at the Glamour Boys, but that seems unachievable with the current squad, with some quality players also joining the club this summer.

The midfielder was recently promoted to the first team from the DDC side but has failed to live up to the club's expectations.

3 PLS sides battle for Kaizer Chiefs star's signature

According to a report by Soccer Laduma, Radebe has AmaZulu FC, Stellenbosch FC, and SuperSport United aiming to take him on loan from Kaizer Chiefs this summer.

The young midfielder is said to be among the players Nasreddine Nabi handpicked for a loan move to gain more playing time.

"Sabelo Radebe is one of the players that the Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has indicated needs to go on loan to gain more playing time," the Soccer Laduma stated.

"The midfield is packed with experienced and high-quality players, some of whom are currently surpassing Sabelo in terms of performance.

"It wouldn't be fair to keep him on the sidelines while he trains every day. Hence, the decision to loan him out and allow him to play regularly is crucial."

