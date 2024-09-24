Orlando Pirates have been advised to sign an ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star if they want to do well in the CAF Champions League

The Soweto giants alongside the Brazilians are the only teams from the Premier Soccer League representing South Africa in the competition

A former Kaizer Chiefs player explained why the Buccaneers need to add the South African international to their team

Orlando Pirates have been urged to sign former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu on a free transfer if they want to have a great tournament in the CAF Champions League this season.

The Brazilians released the South African international at the end of last season, and he is currently without a club.

Zungu has been linked with a possible move to several clubs but has remained unattached until the summer transfer window closes.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye urges Orlando Pirates to sign ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Bongani Zungu on a free transfer.

Source: Getty Images

Khanye advises Pirates to sign Zungu

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye believes the Buccaneers need a new holding midfielder and that Zungu is the perfect player for the Soweto giants.

Pirates sealed a place in the CAF Champions League group stage after defeating Jwaneng Galaxy in both legs of their preliminary round.

The Soweto-based club was unable to achieve such a feat last season, but the reverse is the case this campaign. However, they have been advised to invest in Zungu if they are to progress further in the African club competition.

"Forget Bongani Zungu age," the former Kaizer Chiefs star said on iDiskiTV.

"And I don't care who says what, but they must know they hardly reach anywhere like the quarterfinals. Forget age; I mean, if a player is good, he is good; quality is quality, and that's how they mature. So, Pirates need Bongani Zungu.

"If they can get that boy and even someone like Kamohelo Mokotjo, it would be good for them. I mean someone who is fearless and can deliver defence-splitting passes."

Khanye predicts rough seas for Orlando Pirates

Briefly News earlier reported that Khanye predicts Pirates will struggle in the CAF Champions League this season while they face the possibility of being drawn in a tough group.

The former Chiefs star was not impressed by Pirates despite them qualifying for the CAF Champions League group stage.

