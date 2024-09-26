Chippa United coach Kwanele Kopo said veteran midfielder Andile Jali plays an important role for the PSL club

The Chilli Boys coach said Jali not only offers the team quality on the pitch but also uses his experience to help guide the side

Local football fans praised Jali on social media, while they raised question marks on the future of Kopo's career at the club

Coach Kwanele Kopo said veteran midfielder Andile Jali has a major influence on the Chippa United squad, even if he is not selected to play.

Kopo said the new Chippa player helped the side in their 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United on Wednesday, 25 September 2024, even though he was ruled out through a hamstring injury.

Since joining Chippa, Jali scored on his debut, and Kopo said the 34-year-old has been fearless in putting in extra work behind the scenes to mentor the side.

Andile Jali is a key player for Chippa United

According to iDiski Times, Kopo said the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star operates as a coach on and off the field.

Kopo said:

"He was the first to give us the clips of what's happening on the pitch. So I always say when Andile plays, he's the coach we have on the field. Today, he was not playing. He became the extra eye from the stands. So he's very, very influential in the team."

Fans praised Jali

Local football fans praised Jali on social media, saying the midfielder made the right decision to join Chippa despite interest from Magesi FC while they questioned Kopo's future at the club.

Majodini Onke says Kopo's time at Chippa is limited:

"Two games left for Kopo. If he doesn't win, Mpengesi will act."

Shando Welcome Ntsombo blamed Jali's age:

"His age will cost the club injuries every match."

Themba Israel is pessimistic:

"That coach will be fired."

EL Espolon is a fan:

"One of the best midfielder the country has ever produced."

Gift Welani admires Jali:

"The best midfielder we ever had."

