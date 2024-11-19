What is a nutmeg in soccer? Meaning, origins, and facts

In the world of sports, few moves are as delightfully cheeky and crowd-pleasing as the nutmeg in soccer. It is a rapid flick, a deliberate trick, and a boastful approach for players to demonstrate their talent while humiliating an opponent.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal (L) nutmegs Stephy Mavididi of Leicester City during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2024 in London. Photo: Alex Burstow (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

While scoring goals and creating assists are the obvious highlights, nutmegging someone gives a certain flavour to any game. But what exactly is a nutmeg in soccer, and why has it become such an iconic move in the sport?

What is a nutmeg in soccer?

Often known as a "meg," the move involves passing the ball through an opponent's legs before regaining possession on the other side. It is a clever, startling, and occasionally embarrassing manoeuvre usually performed in one fluid motion.

Although this through-the-legs move may appear simple, it requires a high level of talent, timing, and precision, making it one of the most gratifying feats in the sport. The move has become a popular staple in soccer highlight reels around the world.

Who invented the nutmeg in soccer?

One explanation connects the name to slang from the nineteenth century, meaning cheating or tricking someone. It originated from a severe practice utilised in nutmeg shipments between North America and England.

Steve Morison of Millwall (L) beats Nat Knight-Percival of Bradford City during the Sky Bet League One Playoff Final at Wembley Stadium on May 20, 2017. Photo: Clive Rose (modified by author)

Source: Original

The verb "nutmegged," as reported by The Mirror, has been added to the Oxford English Dictionary. The description is as follows:

"Arising in the 1870s, which in Victorian slang came to mean 'to be tricked or deceived, especially in a manner which makes the victim look foolish'."

Why do they call it a nutmeg in soccer?

Nutmegging an opponent requires a comparable level of trickery in soccer. A player slides the ball between their opponent's legs when they least expect it. It is the act of deceiving an opponent by passing the ball between their legs.

Andres Guardado of Mexico (L) moves past Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina during the 2010 FIFA World Cup at Soccer City Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Johannesburg. Photo: Richard Heathcotehor

Source: Getty Images

How do you nutmeg someone in soccer?

To make this through-the-legs move, keep in mind that you must maintain ball control while dribbling. It cannot be performed without dribbling since the move demands precise ball movement. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Observe the opponent's stance: A successful one requires timing, so look for when your opponent's legs are slightly apart. When they take a wider stance, you will have an excellent opportunity to slip the ball through.

A successful one requires timing, so look for when your opponent's legs are slightly apart. When they take a wider stance, you will have an excellent opportunity to slip the ball through. Use a light touch: If you hit the ball too hard, it may travel too far, and you will lose possession. A soft, controlled touch is required to make the leg flick efficiently.

If you hit the ball too hard, it may travel too far, and you will lose possession. A soft, controlled touch is required to make the leg flick efficiently. Follow through: Quickly get past the opponent to reclaim the ball once it has passed through their legs. Speed and anticipation are critical to regaining control.

Several well-known players famous for this skill include Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Robinho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Luis Suárez, Messi, and Eden Hazard. Suárez, in particular, gained a reputation for regularly executing the move to the point where, as reported by The Sun, some fans began saying:

"Suárez can nutmeg a Mermaid."

In many soccer-loving cultures around the world, youngsters frequently play variations of a playful, yet sometimes intense, game centred around nutmeg. For example, in French-speaking regions, children occasionally play a game called petit pont massacreur or petit pont-baston (nutmeg slaughter).

Ryan Hedges (L) and Jamie McGrath in action during a Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie on October 02, 2020, in Aberdeen. Photo: Bill Murray

Source: Getty Images

In this game, every player who is nutmegged becomes the target of the other players. They are then permitted to beat the unlucky player until they reach a predetermined "safe" object in the gaming area.

Frequently asked questions

This through-the-legs move has become one of soccer's most recognisable moves, whether in a high-stakes contest or a local street game. Let us explore some frequently asked questions about this sly tactic.

What does it mean to get megged in soccer? It means to be on the receiving end of a nutmeg.

It means to be on the receiving end of a nutmeg. What is the nutmeg goal in soccer? It is when a player nutmegs their opponent and scores.

It is when a player nutmegs their opponent and scores. Is nutmeg allowed in soccer? It is fully allowed. It is a legal move and a legitimate part of the game.

It is fully allowed. It is a legal move and a legitimate part of the game. Who has performed famous nutmegs in soccer? Some of the most notable practitioners include Riquelme, Ronaldinho, Robinho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi, and Eden Hazard.

The nutmeg in soccer is more than simply a display of ability; it is a combination of confidence, bravery, and a hint of malice. Every player who attempts it recognises the danger of losing possession if it fails, but the reward — for both the player and the fans — is well worth it.

