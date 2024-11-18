PSL Star Dreams of Playing for Bafana Bafana Despite Having Nigerian Roots

Premier Soccer League star Ime Okon has come out to claim his wish to play for the South African national team despite having Nigerian roots.

Okon was born in Florida, South Africa, to a Nigerian father and a South African mother and has spent most of his life in Mzansi.

The 20-year-old defender has yet to play for any international team, but he's aiming to represent Hugo Broos' team rather than his father's country.

Okon dumps Nigeria for South Africa

In a recent interview with iDiskiTimes, Okon admitted that he has a Nigerian family and speaks to them a lot, but they are not pressuring him to make a decision on who to represent internationally.

"The entire Nigerian thing is that I have a Nigerian lineage. I communicate with those from Nigeria, and they also say even if people pressurise me, I must make a choice that I must be satisfied with", the SuperSport United star said.

The defender claimed he's more South African despite having Nigerian roots, and his family won't be angry if he decides to play for Bafana Bafana.

"I was born here and have spent most of my life here (South Africa). Everything I know is South African. They wouldn't be bothered if I played for Bafana Bafana. South Africa is all I know. I can hardly speak the native Nigerian language but know my roots.

"I'm South African, but I am also proudly Nigerian as much as I am proudly South African."

The SuperSport defender went on to confirm that it's a dream of his to don the Bafana Bafana jersey, and it's one of his mother's wishes.

"But playing for Bafana Bafana, it's been a dream; it's a big thing; my mom always said, 'one day Bafana Bafana!'" he added.

Source: Briefly News