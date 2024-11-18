Kaizer Chiefs star Inacio Miguel gained the respect of local fans after sharing an inspirational message on Instagram

The Angolan defender has been a standout player for Chiefs since joining the side at the start of the current season

Local football fans showed respect to the player on social media, saying he has made an immediate impact at the PSL club

Angolan defender Inacio Miguel gave fans a glimpse of what drives him after he shared an inspirational post on social media.

The Amakhosi player has hit the ground running at the Soweto club after signing from Angolan side Petro de Luanda at the start of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel is a fa favourite at the Soweto club. Image: inaciomiguel42.

Source: Instagram

Since joining Chiefs, Miguel has become a fan favourite and has even captained the side on multiple occasions despite being a new face in the PSL.

Inacio Miguel is mentally strong

Miguel shared a post on his Instagram account:

According to his Instagram post, the player told fans that he is driven by his faults and is determined to be a better player, while he has accepted the challenge of being a Chiefs star.

Miguel posted:

“Strength does not come from winning. My struggles develop my strengths. When I go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.”

Since joining Chiefs, Miguel has played six times for the Soweto side and has even found the back of the net once for his new club.

Fans respect Miguel

Local football fans praised Miguel on social media, saying the player has made an instant impact at the Soweto giants.

Sphamandla6369 is a fan:

“Good game leadership. We put all our trust in you; I still believe in you.”

Mamellosehlabaka amdires Miguel:

“A humble man. My captain.”

Kyrogsa respects the player:

“Captain, my captain.”

La_joya777777 idolises the player:

“The wall. My idol.”

Telmocastanheira respects the Angolan:

“Machineeee.”

Inacio Miguel is tipped for a major role

As reported by Briefly News, Angolan defender Inacio Miguel has been tipped to be the next Kaizer Chiefs captain by local fans

The Angolan joined the side at the start of the 2024/2025 season and has already become a fan favourite among Amakhosi supporters.

