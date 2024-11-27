Mofokeng Shares Cryptic Message After Beating Du Plessis, Others to Top Award

South African international Relebohile Mofokeng has shared a cryptic post after beating Dricus du Plessis and other Mzansi Sports athletes to a top award

The Orlando Pirates star had more votes than the UFC middleweight champion, and the three other South African athletes to win the award on Sunday evening

The 20-year-old Bafana Bafana star was instrumental in the Buccaneers good run in cup competitions in the South African league scoring in two recent finals

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has shared a cryptic message after beating some of the top South African athletes to the Gauteng Sports Personality of the Year at the Gauteng Sports Awards.

The Bafana Bafana star was named the award winner ahead of UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis, fellow South African national teammates Ronwen Williams, and two Olympic medalists Akani Simbine and Tatjana Smith.

The 20-year-old claimed the award on Sunday evening thanks to votes from the members of the public through SMS.

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng shares cryptic message after with a top award ahead of other South African athletes. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Mofokeng posts cryptic message after winning top award

Mofokeng has been one of the best players in the Premier Soccer League since being promoted to the Orlando Pirates senior side.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He was an important figure when the Buccaneers won the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8 this season. He scored in the final of both competitions.

The South African international took to his official Instagram page to post pictures and videos of himself in Bafana Bafana colours after clinching the award, accompanied by a cryptic message as the caption.

"It's not enough😩 but so far, it's coming alright," the Orlando Pirates star said in an Instagram post.

Mofokeng was instrumental in Orlando Pirates' 2-1 win over CR Belouizdad in the CAF Champions League group stage opener at the Stade Du 5 Juliet 1962 on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Mofokeng is tipped for an overseas move

Briefly News also reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has been tipped for a move to Europe.

The South African international has been backed to switch Pirates for a European team alongside other promising youngsters in the Betway Premiership.

Source: Briefly News