2 Players Who Deserve to Start in Kaizer Chiefs’ Next Game

Kaizer Chiefs suffered their third defeat in the Premier Soccer League after their 2-0 loss against Polokwane City on Sunday afternoon.

Briefly News lists two players who should return to Kaizer Chiefs' starting lineup in their next game against TS Galaxy.

1. Ranga Chivaviro

Ashley du Preez put in a lovely show during the last three games, but it's time for Chivaviro to return to the starting lineup.

Du Preez has the pace but is not deadly in front of goal. With a new striker not yet being brought in, Ranga can step in in the next game to see if there would be a difference.

2. Spiwe Msimango

Msimango replaced Inacio Miguel when the Angolan was suspended and formed a good partnership with Rushwin Dortley.

Today's loss against Polokwane showed why the South African defender needs to return to the defence in the Chiefs' next game against the TS Galaxy.

