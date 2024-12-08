2 Players Who Deserve to Start in Kaizer Chiefs’ Next Game
Kaizer Chiefs suffered their third defeat in the Premier Soccer League after their 2-0 loss against Polokwane City on Sunday afternoon.
Briefly News lists two players who should return to Kaizer Chiefs' starting lineup in their next game against TS Galaxy.
1. Ranga Chivaviro
Ashley du Preez put in a lovely show during the last three games, but it's time for Chivaviro to return to the starting lineup.
Du Preez has the pace but is not deadly in front of goal. With a new striker not yet being brought in, Ranga can step in in the next game to see if there would be a difference.
2. Spiwe Msimango
Msimango replaced Inacio Miguel when the Angolan was suspended and formed a good partnership with Rushwin Dortley.
Today's loss against Polokwane showed why the South African defender needs to return to the defence in the Chiefs' next game against the TS Galaxy.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.