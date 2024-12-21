Orlando Pirates have confirmed the death of young defender Setjhaba Mofokeng, and send a tribute to his family and friends

The South African youngster joined the Soweto giants in 2022 from an academy in the North West Province, and played for the club's DStv Diski Challenge side

The Sea Robbers send their condolence messages to the youngster's family and loved ones on social media

Orlando Pirates have announced the death of club youngster Setjhaba Mofokeng, who died at the age of 19.

Mofokeng joined the Buccaneers from Brits Soccer Academy two years ago and previously played left back for the Soweto-based club DStv Diski Challenge side before being loaned out last summer.

At the time of Mofokeng's passing, the Pirates youngster was out on loan at ABC Motsepe League club Wits FC.

Pirates announce the passing of Mofokeng

According to iDiskiTimes, Orlando Pirates released an official statement on their handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm Mofokeng's death and send a touching tribute to his family and friends.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Setjhaba Mofokeng," the Soweto giants stated.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.

"Setjhaba, who was on loan at Wits at the time of his passing, was part of our 2023/24 DDC team. Rest in peace, Setjhaba."

Reactions as Pirates announce death of Mofokeng

makwande_m said:

"Strength to the family & friends. Amabhakaniya are with you in these difficult times. 🙏"

Makashule reacted:

"May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family and friends. Once and Always ☠️"

CFC_Jay12 shared:

"So young💔 may his soul rest in peace.'

cynthancube wrote:

"Awww this is sad, May his soul rest in Peace 💔"

HendriccahM commented:

"May His soul rest in eternal peace, my sincere condolences to His loved ones 🕯🕯🕯 #RIPSetjhabaMofokeng 🕊🕊🕊"

