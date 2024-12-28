Dennis Mumble, former SAFA boss, said money is the only factor stopping VAR from being implemented in local football

Since the start of the season, there have been several incidents affecting results across South African football, with clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs affected

Local football fans reacted on social media to say SAFA needs to find a way to find the funds while they questioned why the association is looking for money

Ex-SAFA president Dennis Mumble said the association wants to implement VAR in local football, but finances are the primary concern.

Mumble said it would cost SAFA R70 000 per match, bringing the overall price to close to R80 million.

Former SAFA boss Dennis Mumble said finances is the only thing stopping VAR from being implemented in South Africa. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images and KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

Following several incidents that affected several PSL teams this season, national sports minister Gayton McKenzie called for the immediate introduction of VAR.

Dennis Mumble said SAFA wants VAR in local football

Mumble speaks about VAR in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Mumble said if SAFA had the R80 million for VAR, the system would be implemented in local football.

Mumble said:

"The rest of the world is going that way, and South Africa will be forced to do it at some point; the question is, where will the money come from? I don't detect a lack of will [for VAR implementation]; there is a lack of money. So, SAFA has asked the minister if the government could come to the party or if we need a way to find sponsors. You know referees are human; they can make mistakes, so VAR will help minimise or correct them. It's just a matter of where SAFA or the PSL will get that money."

Fans question SAFA's lack of funds

Local football fans reacted on social media to ask why SAFA is looking for funds, and they pointed the blame at certain officials.

Lindile Mbango blames Danny Jordaan:

"Those same funds were chowed by Danny Jordaan and his executive members."

Kemisetso Boikanyo Oratile Ledwaba made a suggestion:

"They want Motsepe to intervene and say he will cover the costs. But their pride doesn't allow them to ask him."

Sipho Dave is frustrated:

"They always complain about finances, but Khoza gave his friend R2 million as a gift."

Humble Man says more must be done:

"But VAR is not a solution."

Sbosh Mahlasela asked a question:

"What's the cause of these financial constraints at such a big institution?"

