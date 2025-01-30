Banyana Banyana legend Amanda Dlamini spent a few hours in jail after she was arrested for negligent driving in Douglasdale on Monday, 27 January 2025

Former Banyana Banyana skipper Amanda Dlamini reportedly spent a few hours in jail after she was arrested in Douglasdale on Monday, 27 January 2025, for negligent driving.

The 36-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday, 29 January, before her case was postponed to Tuesday, 4 February, at the Randburg magistrate court.

After a stellar career for Banyana, where she made 105 appearances with 24 goals, Dlamini became a football analyst and made history as the first Mzansi woman to commentate a match.

Amanda Dlamini said she was scared

According to the Daily Sun, Dlamini said there was chaos surrounding her arrest and claimed she did not feel safe with the arresting officers.

Dlamini said:

“There was chaos there at Douglasdale. There are always those police who want to be known that they are in charge, but it was resolved. They asked me for R15 000 for bribery and I did not pay. I felt like they were scaring me.”

A police statement encouraged the 2012 Olympian to file a complaint against the claim of bribery as the investigation continues.

Dlamini enjoys her job as a football analyst, according to her Instagram post:

While Dlamini faces legal issues, Banyana is still waiting to find out who their opponents will be in the African Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday, 25 October.

Banyana might be waiting for their opponents but their male counterparts, Bafana Bafana have begun preparations for the 2025 African Cup of Nations after being drawn in group B.

Coach Hugo Broos’ side will face Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe in Morocco as Bafana looks to better their third-place finish at the 2024 tournament.

