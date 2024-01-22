The former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini made AFCON history recently

The former soccer player became the first woman to commentate a match at the AFCON tournament

Many netizens were super proud of Amanda for becoming the first commentator at AFCON

Amandla Dlamini commentated on a match at the AFCON tournament. Image: EMPICS Sport/Olympic Games Rio 2016

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi keeps on celebrating many wins that took place at the AFCON tournament. A former woman football player Amanda Dlamini made history.

Amanda Dlamini becomes first woman commentator at AFCON

South African sportsmen and woman have made us proud as a country with all the wins they have been bagging during the AFCON2023 tournament in Ivory Coast, Africa.

Recently. the former Banyana Banyana captain and player Amanda Dlamini made history, becoming the first woman to commentate a match at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). This is after news of Teboho Mokoena being crowned the Assist of the Day broke the internet.

@CAFwomen shared the news about Amanda Dlamini and wrote:

"Amanda Dlamini.The former Banyana Banyana captain wrote history by becoming the first woman to commentate a match at the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023."

See the post below:

SA praises Amanda Dlamini

Many netizens were proud of Amanda and showered her with heartfelt messages. See some of the comments below:

@SimplyCarol8 said:

"What a superstar So proud of you @Amanda_Dlamini9."

@Masenkeng wrote:

"She did well. She kept on correcting her colleague about football stats during the match, but she was modest about it."

@Kayaletu3 commented:

"She's a great commentator, a scholar of the games it comes through in her commentary."

@kola_ruphus mentioned:

"Sistas doing the most,proud of you mandi."

@pnmtshali responded:

"Super proud of you @amanda_dlamini."

@Quantumleeping praised:

"She's the darling of sports. Love her unreservedly."

@Namakan1Rodgers said:

"What a talent dream football live in football ⚽️ passion."

Minister Zizi Kodwa applauds Bafana Bafana for their epic 4–0 win

In more news, Briefly News reported that the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, shared some sweet words for the national soccer team after their emphatic win against Namibia on Sunday, 21 January 2024.

Minister Zizi Kodwa recently penned a heartfelt post for Bafana Bafana as they won their recent match, this is after the boys lost their opening match to Mali not so long ago.

