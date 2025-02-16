Mamelodi Sundowns have their last respect to a former Bafana Bafana star who passed on after being involved in a ghastly car accident

The Premier Soccer League giants sent tribute to the former South African international's family and his teammate who was also involved in the accident

The Brazilians' fans also shared their condolence messages on club's post on social media

Mamelodi Sundowns have paid tribute to the family and friends of former player Siyabonga Zulu, who died after being involved in a car accident.

The former South African international started his football career at Orlando Pirates Academy before being loaned out to several teams like Blackburn Rovers FC, Sivutsa Stars and United FC.

The 31-year-old left the Sea Robbers for Platinum Stars in 2015 before being signed by former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane in 2018.

Mamelodi Sundowns mourn the death of Siyabonga Zulu and send tribute message to his family. Photo: @Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Sundowns mourn the death of Siyabonga Zulu

Zulu, who played as a left-back, had an amazing time with Mamelodi Sundowns and went on to play for the South African national team under Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba.

Mamelodi Sundowns released an official statement on their handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to mourn the death of the former Orlando Pirates player and his teammate at Phezulu FC - Nhlanhla Masina.

"The Chairman and the Motsepe Family, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC & the entire Yellow Nation express their deepest condolences to the family and friends as we mourn the loss of former Mamelodi Sundowns player, Siyabonga Zulu and teammate at Phezulu FC - Nhlanhla Masina," the club stated on X.

"The Bafana Bafana international, Zulu, featured for some of the top flight teams, including Orlando Pirates, Chippa United, and Platinum Stars.

"We pray that the Almighty gives comfort and strength to the friends and former teammates of Zulu and Masina.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones, families and everyone associated with Phezulu FC. May their souls rest in peace."

SA defender dies in car accident, Mzansi mourns

Briefly News earlier reported that South African defender Nhlanhla Masina gave up the ghost after being involved in a ghastly car accident alongside Zulu.

The former TS Sporting star also has one of his Phezulu FC teammate, Thabo Mosadi, is battling for his life in the hospital as he's in a critical condition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News