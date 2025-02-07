Pitso Mosimane has taken a subtle dig at Mamelodi Sundowns while offering his thoughts on the coaches of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

The former Esteghlal head coach's comments raise eyebrows about his relationship with the Brazilians

The remarks from the South African tactician sparked reactions from Netizens on social media

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has aimed a subtle dig at Mamelodi Sundowns while talking about the managers at the three top clubs in the Betway Premiership.

The South African tactician recently parted ways with Iranian club Esteghlal over reported issues of non-payment of salary and breach of contract.

He is back in South Africa and shared his thought about the Betway Premiership particularly about coaches at Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Sundowns.

Pitso Mosimane reacts during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Ahli and Esteghlal at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Pitso aims slight dig at Sundowns while rating Chiefs, Pirates coaches

According to GOAL, Mosimane, in an interview with 5FM radio presenter Xoli Zondo, shared his thoughts on the managers at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor rates the Bucs coach, Jose Riveiro, as a good manager, and made his reservations about Nasreddine Nabi known.

"Orlando Pirates has a very good coach, fantastic, on a roll, we should not disturb them," he said.

"Kaizer Chiefs, ok, Nabi is trying to do something, he's getting there. He's not really convincing, I guess he's trying his best."

The ex-Al Ahly manager then faced his former team, Sundowns, and admitted that they were doing good but aimed a slight sub at them for being a 'billionaire' club and getting who they want.

"The billionaires are good, they can always buy anybody, anything, and they can buy Pep [Guardiola] if they want. So they don't need help," he added.

"I'm happy that we have left them at a better place and look how they are doing. I'm proud to look back, you know when somebody says 'Ah there was a mess' and I had to sort it out? There's no mess I left there. I left trophies."

Reactions on Mosimane's comment on Chiefs, Pirates coaches

Williams said:

"The billionaires are good 💀💀💀💀 He knows with money, you get everything... and he also said anyone can coach Sundowns, which is true. He sees the work of Pirates coach but when it comes to Sundowns he says the truth, MONEY. Imagine a club having spend over R450m to buy players, what do you expect, worse playing for a league prize of R20m😩😩😩😩😩🥹🥹🥹 Mad business indeed... Pitso is right to call them billionaires."

T_touch wrote:

"For Sundowns he didn't rate the coach, he rated the finances. 😂"

MaraDinho_10 reacted:

"Jingles himself wasn't convincing in his first 6 months at Downs, he knows that. The hype around Nabi killed him before he even started but at least now we know his level(not convincing)."

Nic_thwala commented:

"We'll forever be grateful for his contributions at Mamelodi Sundowns.. but i do not think we should attribute Sundowns success only to money .. also the human resources there is top 🔝 notch."

AyeeNdeM responded:

"Was Pitso convincing at Sundowns from his first season? It's totally unfair for Pitso to compare Pirates coach and Chiefs coach as the Pirates coach has been with the club for some time, Nabi hasn't even finished a season at chiefs!"

Eric Gum shared:

"Interesting that now Pitso mentions finances when it comes to Sundowns. Yet while he was the coach he would attach fiercely anyone mentioning the possibility of big budget assisting him in getting players. We live in interesting times."

Source: Briefly News