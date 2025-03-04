Manqoba Mngqithi Returns! Can He Save Golden Arrows from Relegation?
- Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has signed a short-term deal at PSL rivals Lamontville Golden Arrows
- Mngqithi signed a deal till the end of the season after his dismissal from defending PSL champions and current log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns
- Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mngqithi has a chance to prove his worth at the Arrows
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi has joined Lamontville Golden Arrows on a short-term deal to try to save the club from relegation.
Mngqithi started his third stint as Arrows’ coach on Monday, 3 March 2025, but the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician only signed a deal till the end of the season.
Arrows are currently eleventh on the PSL log, only three points above Magesi FC in the relegation zone, and they hope Mngqithi’s return can help turn their fortunes this season.
Manqoba Mngqithi has a specific job at Golden Arrows
Mnqithi's contract was explained in the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Source
https://www.snl24.com/soccerladuma/local/premiership/golden-arrows/mike-makaab-explains-why-manqoba-mngqithi-signed-short-term-deal-at-golden-arrows-20250304
According to Soccer Laduma, Mngqithi’s agent Mike Makaab said the coach has a specific mandate at Arrows and still has dreams of coaching overseas.
Makaab said:
“I think it’s a case of seeing how things progress, and then we can take it from there. At times, you need a little bit of experience and a calm head to help you, that’s the main reason. He knows the club, and he has a good relationship with the chairlady, which are important factors when selecting a coach at a particular moment.”
Mngqithi was unveiled in the video below:
Mngqithi will face a familiar foe in his third Arrows debut
Mnqithi coached Arrows twice before, and he will start his third campaign against familiar faces when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, 5 March.
Sundowns replaced Mngqithi with Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso who has guided the side to an 18-point lead atop the PSL this season.
Arrows have 14 matches left to stave off PSL relegation but has not experienced a great run of form after only earning two points in their last four league matches.
Fans question Mngqithi’s abilities
Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mngqithi has the chance to prove that he can be successful without the financial backing of Sundowns’ management.
Madimetja Betha already judges Mngqithi:
“Welcome to the world of reality where billionaire clubs fool many coaches into thinking they're the best, not realizing they're being protected by a billionaire’s financial muscle.”
Otshepeng Tshepi Martins asked a question:
“Why only sign until the end of the season? Does he not love Arrows?”
Malema Juju hopes for the best:
“Good luck coach.”
Vuyo Michigan Nkomo believes Mngqithi will be tested:
“Let's now see his true character and if he is a great coach. Yes, he's coached there before and won a trophy, but afterwards, he had two or three poor seasons at Arrows. At Sundowns, he was backed by money that bought quality players and even referees, plus he inherited great structures after both Pitso Mosimane and Rulani Mokoena, and still, he couldn't maintain his teams to those levels of vacated coaches.”
Otshepeng Tshepi Martins wanted Mngqitihi to sign a longer contract:
“I wanted him to sign a five-year contract with them.”
Manqoba Mngithi hits back at critics
As reported by Briefly News, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi mimicked Steve Komphela with an idiomatic response to critics.
Mngqithi recently found a new job at Lamontville Golden Arrows after he was released by Sundowns, and he hopes to silence the fans who have doubted his abilities.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Sports Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za