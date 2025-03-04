Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has signed a short-term deal at PSL rivals Lamontville Golden Arrows

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi has joined Lamontville Golden Arrows on a short-term deal to try to save the club from relegation.

Mngqithi started his third stint as Arrows’ coach on Monday, 3 March 2025, but the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician only signed a deal till the end of the season.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi signed a short-term deal at Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Arrows are currently eleventh on the PSL log, only three points above Magesi FC in the relegation zone, and they hope Mngqithi’s return can help turn their fortunes this season.

Manqoba Mngqithi has a specific job at Golden Arrows

Mnqithi's contract was explained in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Mngqithi’s agent Mike Makaab said the coach has a specific mandate at Arrows and still has dreams of coaching overseas.

Makaab said:

“I think it’s a case of seeing how things progress, and then we can take it from there. At times, you need a little bit of experience and a calm head to help you, that’s the main reason. He knows the club, and he has a good relationship with the chairlady, which are important factors when selecting a coach at a particular moment.”

Mngqithi was unveiled in the video below:

Mngqithi will face a familiar foe in his third Arrows debut

Mnqithi coached Arrows twice before, and he will start his third campaign against familiar faces when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, 5 March.

Sundowns replaced Mngqithi with Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso who has guided the side to an 18-point lead atop the PSL this season.

Arrows have 14 matches left to stave off PSL relegation but has not experienced a great run of form after only earning two points in their last four league matches.

Lamontville Golden Arrows are three points above the relegation zone.

Fans question Mngqithi’s abilities

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mngqithi has the chance to prove that he can be successful without the financial backing of Sundowns’ management.

Madimetja Betha already judges Mngqithi:

“Welcome to the world of reality where billionaire clubs fool many coaches into thinking they're the best, not realizing they're being protected by a billionaire’s financial muscle.”

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins asked a question:

“Why only sign until the end of the season? Does he not love Arrows?”

Malema Juju hopes for the best:

“Good luck coach.”

Vuyo Michigan Nkomo believes Mngqithi will be tested:

“Let's now see his true character and if he is a great coach. Yes, he's coached there before and won a trophy, but afterwards, he had two or three poor seasons at Arrows. At Sundowns, he was backed by money that bought quality players and even referees, plus he inherited great structures after both Pitso Mosimane and Rulani Mokoena, and still, he couldn't maintain his teams to those levels of vacated coaches.”

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins wanted Mngqitihi to sign a longer contract:

“I wanted him to sign a five-year contract with them.”

