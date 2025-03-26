The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams, making it a historic and more inclusive tournament

The event will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking the first time three countries will jointly organize the tournament

After a crucial win over Benin, South Africa moves closer to securing its spot in the 2026 World Cup, joining the seven teams already qualified

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be a groundbreaking event, with the competition expanding to 48 teams for the first time in history.

Additionally, the event will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking the first time three nations will jointly organize the prestigious tournament.

Football fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the action, with Argentina entering as the defending champions and Lionel Messi expected to feature in his final World Cup.



Football fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the action, with Argentina entering as the defending champions and Lionel Messi expected to feature in his final World Cup.

Meanwhile, several teams have already booked their place in the competition, while others continue their quest for qualification.

The First Seven Teams to Qualify

As the qualification process continues, seven teams have already secured their spots in the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

These include the three host nations, alongside powerhouses from different continents.

1. United States of America

As one of the host nations, the USA automatically qualifies for the tournament.

The American squad has made significant strides in recent years, boasting talented players such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Giovanni Reyna.

2. Canada

Canada will be making its second consecutive World Cup appearance after qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Led by head coach John Herdman, the team features emerging stars like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David.

3. Mexico

A football powerhouse in North America, Mexico is one of the most consistent teams in World Cup history.

With passionate supporters and a strong squad, "El Tri" has proven time and again that they can compete with the world’s best.





4. Argentina

The reigning world champions, Argentina, will enter the tournament with high expectations.

After their thrilling triumph in Qatar 2022, led by Lionel Messi, Argentina remains a formidable force.

5. Japan

A dominant force in Asian football, Japan continues to impress on the global stage.

The Samurai Blue have built a reputation for their technical discipline and tactical prowess.

Key players like Takefusa Kubo, Daichi Kamada, and Maya Yoshida will be pivotal in their campaign as they seek to go beyond the Round of 16 for the first time.

6. New Zealand

New Zealand’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a testament to their resilience in international football.

While they may not be traditional heavyweights, the Kiwis have consistently fought their way into global tournaments, proving they belong among the best.

7. Iran

A consistent performer in Asian football, Iran has again secured a place at the World Cup.

Under the leadership of Amir Ghalenoei, the Iranian squad is well-organized, tactically disciplined, and known for its aggressive style of play.

South Africa

After yesterday's win over Benin, South Africa took a crucial step closer to securing a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, edging closer to joining the seven teams already qualified. Bafana Bafana, under the Belgian coach Hugo Broos, will be hoping to qualify automatically for the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time since their last appearance in 2010, when they participated as the hosts.

Mokoena’s Yellow Card Controversy Puts Bafana Bafana’s World Cup Hopes at Risk

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana’s 2-0 victory over Lesotho raised concerns due to Teboho Mokoena's inclusion, despite him already having two yellow cards, which made him ineligible under FIFA rules.

