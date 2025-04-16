Kaizer Chiefs have signed 19-year-old striker Naledi Hlongwane to a professional contract following his standout performances in the DStv Diski Challenge and Carling All Stars clash

Hlongwane’s brace against Magesi FC and Man of the Match honours elevated his profile, signalling his readiness for senior-level football

Coach Nasreddine Nabi’s commitment to youth continues, with Hlongwane joining a growing list of academy graduates promoted to the first team

Kaizer Chiefs have strengthened their youth-focused strategy by handing a professional contract to promising striker Naledi Hlongwane. The 19-year-old becomes the latest academy graduate to earn a first-team opportunity at Naturena.

Rising star from the Diski Challenge

Hlongwane has impressed throughout the DStv Diski Challenge, where his consistent performances for the reserve side caught the eye of technical staff. Known for his pace, positioning and composure in front of goal, the youngster’s development reflects the success of Chiefs’ youth system.

Making a name on the big stage

His standout moment came during the Carling All Stars clash last year, where he scored a clinical brace against Magesi FC and walked away with the Man of the Match award. That performance placed him firmly in the spotlight, suggesting he was ready for the next level.

Nabi’s vision for youth continues

New head coach Nasreddine Nabi has shown clear intent to invest in youth, having already integrated players like Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala, and Mfundo Vilakazi into the senior setup. Hlongwane is expected to follow a similar path under the Tunisian tactician’s guidance.

Another step in Chiefs’ rebuild

As Kaizer Chiefs continue restructuring in pursuit of future success, the promotion of homegrown talent like Hlongwane is seen as a vital part of that vision. With fans calling for fresh energy and identity, the club’s faith in youth may prove decisive in seasons to come.

Standout performances in the Diski Challenge

Naledi Hlongwane made a name for himself in the DStv Diski Challenge with a string of eye-catching performances for Kaizer Chiefs’ reserve side. The 19-year-old forward consistently demonstrated sharp instincts in the final third, combining pace, control, and an eye for goal. His ability to read the game and create space made him a standout figure in the squad, contributing crucial goals throughout the campaign. Hlongwane’s development in the competition not only showcased his natural talent but also highlighted the strength of the club’s youth academy in producing first-team-ready players.

