Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso hailed his players following their 2-1 defeat to Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League final return leg in Cairo, Egypt

The Betway Premiership champions failed to add another star to their ranks as the Egyptian side won their maiden CAF Champions League title

The Portuguese tactician urged Sundowns players to regroup and refocus, reiterating that their journey isn’t over and are looking at making another Champions League final appearance next season

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has showered praise on Masandawana players despite their 2-1 loss in the return leg of the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids FC in Cairo.

The Brazilians were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the final before travelling to Egypt, where they suffered another loss against the Cairo-based club on Sunday evening.

The Premier Soccer League giants ended this campaign with only one title, the Betway Premiership, after being crowned champions for the eighth successive season last month.

Miguel Cardoso hails Mamelodi Sundowns players despite losing to Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League final. Photo: Khaled Desouki

Source: Getty Images

Cardoso hails Sundowns stars after CAFCL final loss

During the post-match interview, Cardoso reflected on yet another CAF Champions League final loss, having suffered the same fate last season when he was coaching Esperance of Tunisia.

The Portuguese tactician said he remains proud of Sundowns’ players, even though the defeat left them disappointed.

"Reaching the final fills me with pride," he said.

"Of course, losing the final brings a lot of disappointment and a bitter taste. But as I mentioned before the game, what stays with me most is the deep admiration I have for the incredible group of players in our locker room.

"They’re hurting right now, naturally. But they’ll rise again because they’re true champions—not just on the pitch, but in how they live, how they work, and how they carry themselves every day."

The former Nantes head coach believes Sundowns’ journey does not end with the defeat in the final and is aiming for another shot at the Champions League final next season.

Miguel Cardoso aims to lead Mamelodi Sundowns to yet another CAF Champions League final next season. Photo: Khaled Desouki

Source: Getty Images

"Our journey doesn’t end here. There’s still so much more ahead. What matters now is that we regroup, refocus, and aim to earn another shot at the Champions League final, this time to finish what we started."

What's next for Cardoso and Sundowns players?

Miguel Cardoso and his boys still have one objective left this season, as Mamelodi Sundowns will be participating in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to be held in the United States of America.

The Premier Soccer League side is one of the four clubs representing Africa in the competition alongside Wydad Athletic, Al Ahly, and Cardoso's former club Esperance.

Sundowns are placed in Group F alongside the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League finalist Borussia Dortmund, Brazilian giants Fluminense, and Ulsan.

The Brazilians are aiming for a strong finish in the competition, which could solidify their claim as one of the football powerhouses in Africa.

